An incorrect US Open decision did not benefit Rory McIlroy. What if it was?





By: Josh Sens Jun 27, 2023

Rory McIlroy received a decision on the 14th hole of the US Open fourth round earlier this month.

Images: getty

Golf is not a perfect game.

Errors occur. And golfers aren’t the only ones making them.

At the US Open earlier this month, we now know a rules official blundered while guiding Rory McIlroy through a free drop on his final round at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The incident happened on the par-5 14th hole, where McIlroy’s third shot drove the fescue over a greenside bunker.

Because his ball was embedded, McIlroy was entitled to relief without penalty. This is what he received. No problem there.

The problem, as Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s director of governance, acknowledged in an interview with Sports Illustrated, was that the rules official had misidentified the nearest point of relief, leading McIlroy to take a bad fall.

Just as not all bad moves are scorecard saboteurs, not all bad decisions have the same consequences.

And in this case, the USGA determined there wasn’t, because McIlroy ended up falling very close to where he should have (no more than 18 inches from the proper spot, said the USGA), on essentially the same ground (a shelf to the right of the green) from which he would have played if the error had not been made. He neither gained an unfair advantage nor suffered an unfair disadvantage, the USGA ruled. The error, that is, had no material effect on McIlroys’ score.

“He didn’t have a break,” Pagel said.

But since golf is also a game that inspires assumptions, it is natural that we ask ourselves, What if?

What if it had been determined that the erroneous decision had had a material impact? That the improper fall had placed an unfair burden on McIlroy or provided him with an unfair advantage? So what?

Let’s find out this question.

For starters, says Craig Winter, senior director of rules and amateur status for the USGA, once a shot is struck, it matters. It cannot be undone. Nothing in the rules allows it.

This does not mean that errors can never be corrected. The rules offer many indications on this subject.

Rory McIlroy’s US Open hopes saved by wild built-in ball relief decision

It is not uncommon for tournament committees to review disputed decisions. The USGA often receives inquiries from local event organizers asking for clarification on specific incidents. When certain mistakes are made, remedies are available. Suppose, for example, a player was awarded a free drop from a lateral obstacle when he should have been slapped with a one-stroke penalty. After review by the committee, the grade may be adjusted. In extreme cases, Winter noted, when egregious errors are discovered, entire rounds can be canceled.

But, Winter pointed out, such scenarios have nothing to do with what happened with McIlroy at the LACC. They take place in a completely different universe than a national championship.

At the pro level, I’m not aware of any decision ever being made that would justify calling off a round, Winter said. Much less in a major.

At a small local event, with a threadbare staff, few or no spectators and limited organizational expertise? Maybe. But not at a US Open, with so many eyeballs and cameras on the action, and seasoned rules officials with easy access to video review.

Of course, we still want to have an error-free league season, Winter said.

But, he added, the real significance of the incident at the LACC was that it provided a teachable moment: an opportunity to further educate golfers on the rules.

In the case of relief from an embedded ball, this rule was simplified in 2019, as part of an ongoing modernization effort to make golf course guidelines easier to understand and follow. Where the rule once required a golfer to release the ball as close as possible to where it was embedded, it now allows a club length of relief, from a reference point just behind the ball, to an area no closer to the hole. .

It’s easier, okay.

But golf remains a nuanced game, played on varied terrains and filled with an endless assortment of scenarios. Consider, for example, what happened at the PGA Championship, Oak Hill, in May, where, winning the following days, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland had their eerily similar shots on the par-4 16th hole, both finding themselves with lies embedded in the grassy face of a fairway bunker.

The same rule applied to them as to McIlroy, but where McIlroy ended up with a reasonable lie and position, Conners and Hovland ended up in awkward positions that left them with no choice but to to withdraw.

You get the point. In golf, strange things happen.

What happened at the LACC happened.

Well wait and see what happens next.

Josh Sens Contributor Golf.com

A golf, food and travel writer, Josh Sens has been a GOLF Magazine contributor since 2004 and now contributes to all GOLF platforms. His work has been anthologized in The Best American Sportswriting. He is also co-author, with Sammy Hagar, of Are We Have Any Fun Yet: the Cooking and Partying Handbook.

