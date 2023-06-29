UK watchdog agrees action plan to prevent consumers from being scammed | regulator





Britain’s watchdog agreed a series of measures to help businesses protect consumers from being ripped off during a cost-of-living crisis after meeting with the Prime Minister.

Jeremy Hunt said an action plan agreed to support consumers would ensure they get fair treatment amid concerns about greedy corporations using rampant inflation as a cover to raise prices and boost profits.

But the measure is unlikely to provide much financial support for Britons who are facing skyrocketing household bills at the same time as soaring mortgage costs due to high interest rates.

The Prime Minister met with the heads of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Ofcom, Ofgem and Ofwat on Downing Street. Each regulatory body has worked to accelerate or deepen existing work in its field.

CMA is set to release a planned study on profit margins for supermarkets and fuel retailers on Monday, and will release a study on grocery prices in the next few weeks. Retailers have been accused of using misleading price tags.

Competition Watch will also update its investigation into the rental and housing sector in August.

Telecommunications regulator Ofcom has agreed to pressure broadband and mobile providers that do not offer discount deals to vulnerable customers, known as social tariffs, and also waive fees for customers who want to switch to such tariffs.

And by the end of the year, we’ll be publishing reviews of contract pricing so consumers have a good idea of ​​what they’re signing up for.

The UK’s biggest mobile and broadband company was accused of fueling greedy inflation this week after pushing for its biggest price hike in more than 30 years.

Ofwat said it would crack down on water companies that do not sufficiently support their customers to pay their bills and pay off their debts. Regulators in discussions with the government and Thames Water on the company’s financial position will next month lay out what the company needs to improve if it believes its current approach to customer support is insufficient.

Ofgem said it would monitor energy suppliers to see if they were passing on wholesale price declines to consumers.

Energy regulators also posted a review of business energy markets over the summer and promised to take action against suppliers who overcharged business customers.

The FCA has vowed to investigate how banks and the Building Society passed the rate change. Hunt met with lenders last week, and the lenders agreed to give struggling mortgage holders a 12-month grace period before foreclosure proceedings begin.

Hunt said: We are pleased to have secured an agreement with regulators to take urgent action where assistance is most needed to ensure consumers are treated fairly.

The meeting was attended by Ofcom’s Melanie Dawes, Ofgems Jonathan Brearley, Ofwat’s David Black, CMA’s Sarah Cardell and FCA Nikhil Rathi.

