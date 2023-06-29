The exact date the heat wave could hit the UK has been revealed with temperatures forecasting ‘up to 40C’.





The UK could face a heatwave from mid-July. Photo: Alamy

A date has been announced by the Bureau of Meteorology when the UK may again experience heat waves.

Forecasters there said temperatures could start rising on Wednesday, July 12, when there were “strong” signs of above-average temperatures.

This means that a heat wave (defined as a fever exceeding a temperature in the range of 25C to 28C, depending on the UK region) is more likely to occur over three days.

There is still no indication that the UK could rise above the same high temperatures as last summer’s record 40C day, although one expert warned there was an “external opportunity”.

Read more: The UK experienced its hottest June on record, with temperatures expected to soar to 40C in July.

The Korea Meteorological Administration, through its long-term weather forecast for two weeks from July 12, said, “The signs of above-average temperatures are strong, so the possibility of a heat wave increases that much.

“However, at this time there is no signal of an unusual heat for this period.”

It also warned of some uncertainty in late July and possible heavy rain or thunderstorms across the country.

July can bring hot temperatures. Photo: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told The Mirror, “A high pressure build-up becomes more likely from mid to late July.”

“Looking at the balance, northern regions are more likely to see drier conditions, while southern regions are at greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

“From mid to late July, it can be said that the possibility of heat waves is higher than usual.”

Read more: Government draws up contingency plan for Thames Water collapse as company struggles with $14 billion in debt.

“Climate change continues to push our temperature extremes out and the likelihood of these temperature extremes becoming higher increases,” he added.

“Last year we hit 40C and before that nobody thought there was an outside opportunity. It’s also possible that we’ll continue to see this trend.”

Jim Dale, senior weather consultant for British Weather Services, claimed that highs could reach 40C in August.

England enjoyed a hot June. Photo: Alamy

Britain had its hottest day so far over the weekend, with Coningsby in Lincolnshire recording 32.2C.

Brits enjoyed the hottest June on record, with temperatures consistently above 25C throughout the month, according to the Met Office.

The next few days are expected to be closer to year-round averages with some rain expected, but that won’t prevent June 2023 from being the hottest ever.

