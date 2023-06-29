US goods trade deficit narrows; retailer stocks increase





Merchandise trade deficit narrows 6.1% to $91.1bn in MayWholesale inventories plunge 0.1%; retail inventories rise 0.8%

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – The U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed in May as imports fell, but the improvement was likely insufficient to prevent trade from dragging down economic growth in the second quarter.

Trade’s hit to gross domestic product, however, is expected to be offset by higher inventory investment, with Wednesday’s Commerce Department report also showing retailer inventories rose sharply last month.

A slew of upbeat data this month, including nonfarm payrolls, retail sales, durable goods orders and housing starts, suggested the economy remained on a steady growth path in the second quarter, defying growing fears of a recession.

The trade in goods deficit narrowed 6.1% to $91.1 billion last month, leaving most of April’s surge intact.

“Even with the narrowing in May, the merchandise trade deficit is up more than 10% since March, and trade is likely to be a drag on economic growth in the second quarter,” said Abbey Omodunbi, senior economist at PNC Financial. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Imports fell 2.7% to $254.0 billion. While falling imports helped reduce the deficit, it suggested that domestic demand is weakening. The decline was led by a 7.3% drop in imports of consumer goods. Imports of industrial supplies, which include crude oil, fell 5.9%. Food imports fell 3.0%.

But imports of capital goods increased by 1.3%, a good omen for business investment. Imports of motor vehicles and parts rose 0.9%.

Goods exports fell 0.6% to $162.8 billion, led by a 14.2% drop in food shipments. Exports of industrial supplies fell 3.0%. But the country recorded an 8.7% increase in exports of motor vehicles and spare parts. Exports of consumer goods jumped 4.3% and shipments of other goods rose 2.4%.

Trade made no contribution to the economy’s 1.3% annualized growth rate in the first quarter after contributing to GDP for three consecutive quarters.

The report also showed retailer inventories rose 0.8% last month after rising 0.3% in April. Motor vehicle inventories jumped 2.9% after rising 1.6% the previous month. Excluding motor vehicles, retail inventories remained unchanged after falling 0.3% in April.

This component enters into the calculation of GDP. Wholesale inventories fell 0.1% last month after falling 0.3% in April.

Private investment in inventories grew at its slowest pace in a year and a half in the first quarter, cutting 2.10 percentage points from GDP growth over that period.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve currently estimates that second-quarter GDP will grow at a rate of 1.8%.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

