Bank of England boss accuses UK of inflation outlier, not Brexit job market | business news





The governor of the Bank of England, who raised interest rates to the highest level in 15 years, has stubbornly said that the cause of high inflation is not Brexit, but the British labor market.

Andrew Bailey said Britain’s inflation rate is higher than the US and the eurozone because of record-low unemployment, more than 1 million job vacancies and a tightening job market, including 7.2% wage growth.

While the US cut inflation to 4% and the 20 countries that use the euro recorded 6.1% inflation earlier this month, the UK remains at a consistently high level.

According to the latest official figures, the Consumer Price Index measure of inflation exceeded expectations and held at 8.7%.

But that’s not because of Brexit, Bailey said Wednesday at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Forum on Central Banking.

Instead, he pointed to the number of people who have quit their jobs since COVID-19 and are classified as economically inactive.

“I honestly think it has more to do with the response to COVID. We’ve seen people come out of the workforce in COVID and it tends to reverse faster and more strongly than we’ve seen in other countries, the UK.”

According to data from the National Statistical Office, last year there was a record number of people excluded from the workforce because of long-term illness.

“We’re seeing some reversal of that now, but we’re still not getting back to pre-COVID days. It’s making our position in the labor market very tight,” said Bailey.

The shrinking workforce has led to competition for employees and higher wages.

Bailey said he had heard from businesses across the country that many employers plan to retain and retain staff in the event of a recession because of hiring concerns.

Rising inflation means consumers will face higher prices for everything from fuel to food.

1:22 Bank of England raises interest rate to 5%

“Well, let’s see,” Bailey said of the possibility of further rate hikes, with some market expectations that the benchmark rate set by the Bank of England this week could reach 6.25 per cent.

“We cannot make any promises about future rates, but based on the situation we are in right now, we think bank rates will have to be lower than what is currently priced in the financial markets,” he added.

Banks have raised interest rates to keep inflation down.

The ECB event was attended by the governors of the US and UK central banks. Bailey and ECB President Christine Lagarde said they discussed the rate decision.

“We have a lot of conversations and I think that’s important,” said Bailey. “It’s especially important right now because the impact is global. We see each other quite a bit.”

The role of artificial intelligence at the Bank of England was raised with Bailey as organizations are looking at the impact of AI on the economy and how it can be used for analytics and operations.

He said banks need to spend “quite a lot of time” on AI’s potential.

“We are looking at it with very open eyes,” he added. “You can see its strengths and current weaknesses and of course it moves very quickly.”

