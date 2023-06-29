US cities on air quality alert amid Canadian wildfire haze | Weather News





Canada had its worst start to the wildfire season, affecting air quality across North America.

Several cities across the United States were again placed on air quality alerts as smoke from the wildfires still raging in Canada settled over the American Midwest.

Warnings were issued Wednesday over large swathes of the region, stretching to the east coast of the United States. The warnings were issued as far south as Georgia and Alabama, three weeks after haze from the Canadian fires initially blanketed cities across the United States and turned skies orange in some places.

The hardest-hit cities on Wednesday were Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Chicago, Illinois, all ranked among the top four cities with the worst air quality in the world, according to IQ AIR, a Swiss air quality monitoring and technology company. Toronto, Canada, was ranked sixth on the list.

For its part, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assessed a stretch covering Madison, Wisconsin; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as having a very unhealthy air, its second most severe rating.

Meanwhile, moderately poor air quality extended to the northern edge of Florida, according to the EPA’s real-time tracker. A patch near Detroit was called dangerous on Wednesday.

What a difference a day makes! Here is a view of downtown Pittsburgh at this time yesterday compared to this morning.

An air quality alert remains in effect for western PA until midnight tonight.

Webcam: https://t.co/GcRoLWXREe pic.twitter.com/nPFLNfv9gM

NWS Pittsburgh June 28, 2023

In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson urged young people, the elderly and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors as dangerous conditions persisted.

He pledged to act quickly to ensure vulnerable people have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families.

New York City officials have warned that if the worst air quality is currently in the western part of the state, conditions could get increasingly worse.

Were already seeing unhealthy air quality in western New York, central New York and areas east of Lake Ontario.

If you're heading out for the day, especially if you're part of a vulnerable group, check the latest air quality information and take steps to protect yourself.

Governor Kathy Hochul June 28, 2023

Poor air quality can affect people differently, so individuals should assess their own sensitivities and adapt to prevailing conditions, said the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. York in a statement.

While air quality remained moderate in the largest city in the United States on Wednesday, wind patterns can change quickly without notice, the department said.

Canada is grappling with its worst start to the wildfire season, which has already burned 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres) ahead of the hottest months of the year.

The Marriott Marquis hotel, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in a pall of smoke as Canadian wildfires obscure the Chicago skyline [Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press]

Across Canada on Wednesday, 490 fires were burning, and 255 of them were considered out of control.

The small particles in smoke from wildfires can irritate the eyes, nose and throat and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe.

Health officials said it was important to limit outdoor activities as much as possible to avoid breathing in the particles.

Mist from Canadian wildfires shrouds Chicago skyscrapers [Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press]

The poor air quality comes from the fact that large parts of the United States also face extreme heat.

In the Deep South and Southwest of the United States, high temperatures combined with high humidity created dangerous conditions. About 56 million people are expected to experience sweltering heat throughout the day and over the weekend, the weather service said in its forecast.

At least 11 deaths in West Texas have been blamed on heat, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Heat indices which use humidity and temperature to calculate how hot it feels were expected to climb to the equivalent of 38C (100F). In some places, the heat index is expected to reach 46C (115F), the service said, urging people to stay indoors and drink water.

