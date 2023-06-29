Burnley Regional Plan – burnley.gov.uk





Burnley’s current local plan turns five next month.

Written to run until 2032, the plan is regularly monitored to see how well it’s doing, but there’s a statutory requirement to do a more formal review every five years to see if an update is needed.

Burnley City Council officers will consider the matter following a review by the Commission of Inquiry at their July 12 meeting.

The current plan includes 51 policies on a wide range of topics. This includes policies on the number of homes needed, development, design, flooding, environmental protection and acceptable locations for wind energy.

The plan includes 43 specific allotted development sites, along with development boundaries where most development should occur.

Council’s Economics and Growth Director, Councilmember Mark Townsend, said: When making decisions, it’s important to look at the facts about delivery and performance within the current plan. For example, it shows that nearly 93% of new homes are built on previously developed brownfield lots. Open rural development outside regional planned development boundaries is tightly controlled.

It is also important to remember that preparing a revised Local Plan can take years and is costly. In addition, we cannot guarantee the results of any changes to the plan, as there are limitations on what the plan can include and what may be set by national policies and laws.

The plan is drawn up as clearly as possible, but it should be flexible as circumstances may inevitably change, both regionally and nationally, over the long term. The important question is not whether anything has changed, but does the change mean that the plan cannot work as intended, or does it allow a new and improved plan to be prepared?

Considering all these issues, management currently recommends not pushing for updates to local plans.

All of this is happening as the government proposes a fundamental change in the nature of local planning through the Level Up and Renewal Act, and a new style of planning needs to be produced on a strict timetable.

