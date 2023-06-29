President Biden names 35th round of judicial nominees and new U.S. attorney nominee





The President announces his intention to appoint four individuals to the Federal District Courts, two individuals to the Court of International Trade and three individuals to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia who are extraordinarily qualified, experienced and dedicated to the rule of law and our Constitution.

These choices also continue to fulfill the Presidents’ promise to ensure that national courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country, both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds.

This will be President Bidens’ 35th round of nominations for federal judicial office, bringing the number of announced federal judicial nominees to 176.

The President also announces his intention to appoint a person to the post of US Attorney. He is a public servant who will be indispensable in upholding the rule of law as a senior federal law enforcement official.

This candidate was chosen for her dedication to law enforcement, her professionalism, experience and credentials, her dedication to the pursuit of equal justice for all, and her commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.

The president has now announced 72 candidates to serve as US attorneys.

United States District Court Announcements

1. Margaret Garnett: Candidate for United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

Margaret Garnett served as Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2021 to May 2023 and is currently Special Counsel to the United States Attorney in that same district. Previously, Ms. Garnett was Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2017, which included service as Chief of Appeals from 2016 to 2017 and Chief of violent crime unit/violent and organized crime. from 2011 to 2014. From 2018 to 2021, Ms. Garnett served as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigations, and from 2017 to 2018 she served as Executive Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice in the New York Attorney General’s Office. New York State. Ms. Garnett was a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP from 2000 to 2004. She served as a law clerk to Judge Gerard E. Lynch in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2004 to 2005. Ms. Garnett was awarded his JD from Columbia Law School in 2000, his MA and his M. Phil. from Yale University in 1995 and 1997, and his BA from the University of Notre Dame in 1992.

2. Judge Jennifer L. Hall: United States District Court nominee for the District of Delaware

Judge Jennifer L. Hall has served as a United States Trial Judge in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware since 2019. Previously, Judge Hall served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office United for the District of Delaware from 2011 to 2015. and served as Chief of the Civil Division of Offices from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that, Judge Hall was a Partner at Fish & Richardson PC from 2008 to 2011. Judge Hall was law clerk to Judge Kent A. Jordan in the United States Court. Appeals for the Third Circuit from 2007 to 2008 and Judge Sharon Prost on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from 2006 to 2007. She received her JD, magna cum laude, from the Law School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2006, his Ph.D. D. and M. Phil in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 2003 and 2000, and his BS from the University of Minnesota in 1997.

3. Brandy R. McMillion: Candidate for U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

Brandy R. McMillion has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan since 2015. Ms. McMillion has served as Chief of the General Crimes Unit Bureaux since 2022. Previously, Ms. McMillion was a senior litigation partner at Bryan Cave LLP from 2012 to 2015, partner at Perkins Coie LLP from 2007 to 2012, and partner at Pepper Hamilton LLP from 2006 to 2007. She received her JD from George Washington University Law School in 2006 and her BSE and his MSE from the University of Michigan in 2001 and 2002.

4. Judge Karoline Mehalchick: Candidate for United States District Court for the Central District of Pennsylvania

Judge Karoline Mehalchick is a United States Trial Judge of the United States District Court for the Intermediate District of Pennsylvania, where she has served since 2013. Previously, Judge Mehalchick was a partner at Oliver, Price & Rhodes from 2008 to 2013. She was partner with the firm from 2002 to 2007. Judge Mehalchick served as a legal clerk for Judge Trish Corbett at the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas from 2001 to 2002. She received her JD from Tulane Law School in 2001 and her BA from Pennsylvania State University. in 1998.

U.S. Court of International Trade Announcements

1. Lisa Wang: Candidate for the United States Court of International Trade

Lisa Wang has served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Enforcement and Compliance at the U.S. Department of Commerce since 2022. Previously, Ms. Wang was a Partner at Picard, Kentz, and Rowe LLP from 2016 to 2021. Ms. Wang was also Senior Counsel in the Office of Counsel Senior Legal Officer for Trade Enforcement and Compliance at the United States Department of Commerce from 2014 to 2016, and Assistant General Counsel at the Office of the United States Trade Representative from 2012 to 2014. Previously, she was Principal Import Manager. Administrative Officer of the United States Embassy in Beijing, China from 2009 to 2012 and a partner of Dewey and LeBoeuf LLP from 2006 to 2009. Ms. Wang received her JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 2006 and her BS from Cornell University in 2002.

2. Joseph A. Laroski: Candidate for the United States Court of International Trade

Joseph Laroski has been a partner at Schagrin Associates since 2021. Mr. Laroski served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Negotiations and Director of Policy at the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, from 2017 to 2021 and prior to that he was Counsel to the United States International Trade Commission from 2016 to 2017. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Laroski served as Associate General Counsel in the Office of the United States Trade Representative. He was also an attorney at King and Spalding LLP from 2012 to 2016, a partner at Vinson & Elkins LLP from 2006 to 2008, a partner at Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP from 2004 to 2006, and a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Laroski served as law clerk to Judge Dominick L. DiCarlo at the United States Court of International Trade from 1998 to 1999. He received his JD from Fordham University School of Law in 1997, his LL .M from Georgetown University Law Center in 1998 and his BSFS from Georgetowns Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service in 1993.

United States Attorney’s Announcement

1. April Perry: Candidate for U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois

April Perry is Senior Counsel, Global Investigations and Fraud and Abuse Prevention, at GE HealthCare. Prior to GE HealthCare, Ms. Perry served as General Counsel for Ubiety Technologies from 2019 to 2022. From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Perry served as Chief Assistant Attorney and Chief Ethics Officer for the Cook County District Attorney’s Office. Ms. Perry previously served as Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois from 2004 to 2016. She held numerous senior positions in that office, including as legal counsel Supervisor from 2011 to 2016, Project Safe Childhood Coordinator from 2010 to 2016, Civil Rights and Hate Crimes Coordinator from 2014 to 2016, and as Deputy Chief of Narcotics and Gangs from 2010 to 2011. Ms. Perry served as clerk to Judge Joel M. Flaum on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from 2003 to 2004. She received her JD, magna cum laude, in 2003 and her BS, magna cum laude, in 2000, both from Northwestern University.

Announcements from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

1. Special Counsel Katherine E. Oler: Candidate for Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Special Master Katherine E. Oler has been a court-appointed Special Master of the United States Federal Claims Court since 2017. Previously, Special Master Oler served as Air Force Judge Advocate from 1996 to 2017 , retiring from active service as a Colonel. Among other assignments, she served as Chief Air Force Attorney and Chief Government Appeals Counsel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland from 2014 to 2017, Staff Judge Advocate at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas from 2012 to 2014 and Associate Chief Trial Judge. from the Air Force from 2008 to 2011. Special Master Oler received his JD from Boston University School of Law in 1996 and his BA from Wellesley College in 1993.

2. Judge Judith E. Pipe: Candidate for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Judge Judith E. Pipe has served as a trial judge for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia since 2020. Previously, Judge Pipe served as an attorney and supervising attorney for the Public Defender Service of the District of Columbia from 2007 to 2019. She earned her JD from Catholic Universitys Columbus School of Law, magna cum laude, in 2007 and his BA from American University, cum laude, in 2003.

3. Charles J. Willoughby Jr.: Nominee for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Charles J. Willoughby Jr. has served as an Assistant United States Attorney with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia since 2014. He has held several leadership positions in that office and was named Deputy Chief of the Division’s Major Crimes Section. of Superior Court in 2023. Previously, Mr. Willoughby was an associate attorney at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, Pennsylvania from 2013 to 2014 and an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Division of the Virgin Islands Department of Justice from 2009 to 2013. He earned a JD from Howard University School of Law in 2007, a BA from Belmont University in 2002, and a BA from Morehouse College in 2000.

