As the world goes online, millions in the UK are falling behind, colleagues say | social exclusion





The Senate committee said the government is disappointing millions of digitally marginalized citizens who do not have the means, money or ability to go online.

According to a report by the Lords Communications and Digital Committee, ministers do not have a credible strategy to address digital exclusion, leaving millions of citizens behind.

Statistics presented in the report include that 1.7 million households in the UK do not have broadband or mobile Internet access at home. Up to 1 million people have had their broadband access cut off due to the cost of living crisis, and 2.4 million are unable to open an internet browser, connect to a Wi-Fi network, update their password or mouse.

Everything from housing and healthcare resources to banking and benefits systems is going online at an unprecedented rate. The commission said the government was leaving millions of citizens behind by not taking decisive action.

The report identified the main factors behind digital exclusion as: More than half of adults without basic digital skills are over the age of 75, and one in five children did not have access to a device for learning at home early in the pandemic. Socioeconomic status with 2.4 million households from the poorest backgrounds not using the Internet at home; Disabled, disproportionately many people with physical or mental disabilities account for the number of non-Internet users. London has the lowest proportion of non-Internet users at 7%, Northern Ireland has the highest at 14% (highest in North East England at 12%).

Every day, people don’t have access to the internet because they don’t have the connection, device or technology to go online, reports say. This digital divide is hampering efforts to improve productivity, economic growth and socioeconomic inclusion in the UK. Cost of living is exacerbating the problems of the most financially vulnerable.

The report cites studies that estimate that by 2030, 5 million workers will be very immature with basic digital skills, such as using communication tools such as Microsoft Teams. Members of the Lords Committee include Dido Harding, former CEO of broadband provider TalkTalk, and former BBC Director Tony Hall.

In 2014, the government launched a digital inclusion strategy outlining a series of actions to help people learn how to use government digital services and improve access for small businesses. We aim to make it possible for everyone to be digitally empowered by 2020.

However, according to Lords report, the government working group dedicated to digital inclusion has been disbanded, and the Commission is not convinced that government is interested in driving change. There is a desperate need for senior political leadership to push for united, collective action, the report says.

The report says a new digital inclusion strategy, overseen by governments across governments, is needed and should consist of five key policies. Teaching people basic digital skills in schools, businesses, and community organizations. opening digital inclusion hubs in places like libraries; Alternative broadband networks are recommended to connect underserved communities. Ensuring AI-powered decision-making in public services does not alienate groups that are digitally excluded.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to ensuring that no one is left out in the digital age. Actions we are taking include putting essential digital skills on equal footing in the adult education system alongside English language arts and mathematics.

To increase accessibility, we have worked closely with Ofcom and industry to introduce a range of social broadband and mobile plans available in 99% of the UK, starting as low as 10 per month, and the 5 Billion Project Gigabit has already resulted. 76% of the UK has gigabit broadband, up from 6% at the beginning of 2019.

