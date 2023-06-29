US Senator Deb Fischer, touting record results, announces 2024 re-election bid





LINCOLN U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., kicked off her third Senate campaign Wednesday at the Nebraska State Capitol, where she explained how she helped Nebraskas secure federal funding for infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and broadband.

Left to right, Governor Jim Pillen, former governor. Kay Orr and Dave Heineman and U.S. Representative Don Bacon, R-Neb., listen as U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announce her candidacy for re-election to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Flanked by more than a few dozen current and former elected officials, including Governor Jim Pillen; Rep. American Don Bacon, R-Neb. ; and former governors. Kay Orr and Dave Heineman, Fischer highlighted his work in the Senate on national defense, including helping secure funding for a new runway at Offutt Air Force Base and new levees to protect the base in the event of flooding .

She said she is working with public and private partners to build a VA health clinic in Omaha. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, she spoke of the importance of modernizing the country’s nuclear arsenal.

The senator said she knows Nebraskanians, who we are and what we stand for, because she comes home and hears about them. She boasted a voting record that right-wing broadcaster Glenn Beck recently described as more conservative than U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

Several state senators, constitutional officers and other current and former state elected officials joined U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., center, for her re-election announcement on Wednesday. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

The reference to Beck appeared to be aimed at certain factions of the Republican Party who echoed former President Donald Trump’s criticism of members of the GOP House and Senate who backed the bipartisan infrastructure bill. $1.2 trillion, including Fischer and Bacon. The bill included at least $1.2 billion for Nebraska projects.

Nebraska is set to receive $405 million on broadband infrastructure as a result of the bill, the White House announced this week. Fischer also mentioned new investments in drinking water quality and wastewater treatment. Last week, during a visit to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she highlighted important research that the federal government helps fund at Nebraska colleges and universities.

Fischer said she has focused much of her work on confronting China with military might and economic independence. Like her Senate cohorts, she drew attention to a humanitarian and security crisis on the US southern border.

She also said she was proud to support President Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees, who overturned Roe v. Wade and referred decisions on abortion regulation to individual states.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announces her candidacy for re-election to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

I am proud of my record, said Fischer. There is no doubt that I am a conservative. But I also do the work for Nebraska and take care of our people.

No Fischer challenger has filed so far, although the Nebraska Democratic Party has said it is actively recruiting one.

Fischer was elected to the Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. In 2024, Fischer and junior state senator Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb, will be on the ballot. Pillen named Ricketts in January to replace former Sen. Ben Sasse, who resigned to lead the University of Florida.

Ricketts must win in 2024 to serve the remaining two years of Sasses’ term. The headquarters will open again in 2026 for a regular six-year term.

Former 1st District House candidate John Glen Weaver, a Republican, announced he would oppose Ricketts. Two fellow Republicans Charles Herbster and Democrat Paul Theobald said they were considering running.

Nebraska Examiner intern Zach Wendling contributed to this report.

