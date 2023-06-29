TuSimple may sell its US business as it looks to Asia





Self-driving truck developer TuSimple may sell its U.S. business, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

TuSimple, which is set to be delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange for failing to file two quarterly reports, said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its US business, including a possible sale.

The company also has operations based in China and Japan, and has doubled in recent weeks. In June, TuSimple began testing its self-driving technology on public roads in Japan and also conducted its first fully autonomous trial – i.e. without a human driver behind the wheel – on public roads in China. .

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, TuSimple said that if it sold its U.S. business, it would focus its operations in Asia Pacific and other global markets. It’s kind of a flip-flop for TuSimple. Since its IPO in 2021, TuSimple has firmly identified itself as an American company operating overseas, despite its founding team and early backers coming from China. The company was even considering selling its Asia-Pacific business after coming under regulatory scrutiny over its ties to the country, and ended up firing then-CEO Xiaodi Hou over the relationship. of TuSimple with Hydron Motors.

In May, TuSimple announced that it would no longer sell its Asia business. Instead, the company undertook its second round of layoffs in the past six months, which only affected US employees.

At a very high level, I think the idea that we want to separate the two operations has been around for a while, CEO Cheng Lu told TechCrunch in a video interview from the TuSimples Tucson office. Many years ago, when we started having operations in both locations, it was seen as positive for creating shareholder value. Now, I think the geopolitical risk, or the perceived geopolitical risk, and the time commitment of management and employees to manage these things outweighs some of these potential values ​​of having both operations.

Lu went on to say that self-driving freight has huge market potential globally, which is fueled by favorable regulations to promote self-driving in Asia and Europe. For example, Japan plans to launch a dedicated self-driving lane on the New Tomei Expressway that will be equipped with sensors, cameras and 5G networks.

TuSimple is also considering Western Australia, where mining operations require long-haul truckers to traverse the vast expanse of the Outback, and Western Europe, which Lu says is developing favorable regulations for self-driving.

Since initially exploring the sale of the Asian business, TuSimples’ market and progress in the region has changed, Lu said. is a way for the company to maximize long-term shareholder value.

TuSimple said it hired Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial adviser to explore possible transactions for its US part of the business. The company isn’t in talks with potential buyers yet, but Lu said TuSimple has garnered interest over the years. A sale could take a variety of forms, Lu said. TuSimple could sell the entire US business that includes an R&D center in Tucson and headquarters in San Diego or a majority.

Lu said TuSimple does not plan to start auctioning its assets just yet, as counterpart Embark started exploring after laying off the majority of its staff in March.

The executive also warned that a sale is not inevitable, it is simply an option that TuSimple is considering. But if TuSimple succeeds in selling its US business, Lu said the company will likely move its headquarters from San Diego to another global hub, such as Singapore. The goal is not to be a fully-fledged Chinese company, but rather a global company with operations in Asia-Pacific and Europe, Lu said.

The sale of the US business would also not affect TuSimples’ status as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq. This status is however uncertain for TuSimple. The Nasdaq held a hearing with TuSimple last week to determine whether the company would be delisted, but the results have not yet been announced. TuSimple said it is actively working to return to compliance.

TuSimple shares closed at $2.31 on Tuesday, about 3% higher before erasing most of those gains in after-hours trading. Shares fell 2.6% after the announcement.

