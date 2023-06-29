More than 4,000 flights interrupted in the United States, United Airlines is the most affected





Passengers traveling through New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport faced numerous delays due to inclement weather in the region on Monday.

More than 4,000 flights within, to or from the United States were halted Wednesday afternoon as airlines try to rebound from severe storms that have battered the east coast in recent days.

FlightAware showed that 839 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled as of 2:30 p.m. ET. There were over 3,330 delays.

United Airlines was the hardest hit, with more than 400 cancellations and 650 delays. JetBlue Airways canceled 91 flights while more than 330 were delayed.

Planes are seen on the tarmac as people wait for their flight to be rescheduled inside Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey., Tuesday. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images/Getty Images)

United Airlines told FOX Business in an email Wednesday morning that the delays and cancellations are the result of inclement weather in the northeast.

“Several consecutive days of severe weather and persistent thunderstorms in the Northeast, combined with FAA personnel constraints over the weekend, resulted in a challenging operating environment, particularly for our customers traveling to and from from the New York area,” a spokesperson said.

“We know our customers are anxious to get to their destination and our airport and call center teams are working overtime to help them. As we focus on helping our customers whose journey has been interrupted for the past few days, we are also planning ahead to be ready for the upcoming holiday weekend,” the airline added.

People rest while waiting for their flight to be rescheduled inside Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images/Getty Images)

JetBlue Airways did not immediately respond to Fox Business Digital’s request for comment.

It comes after a day of hundreds of flight disruptions in the New York area as storms swept through the area.

Former United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz discusses a government report accusing airlines of cancellations, employee retention and his new book, “Turnaround Time.”

A technological glitch at a major air traffic control facility made the situation worse.

On Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly halted operations at airports in the Washington DC area due to a problem with the communications system. However, departures resumed once the repairs were completed.

Travelers expected widespread delays at US airports on Tuesday, a worrying sign ahead of the July 4 holiday long weekend, which is shaping up to be the biggest test yet for airlines struggling to keep up. the growing number of passengers (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer/AP Newsroom)

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the FAA had “frankly failed [them] this weekend” in a memo to staff, noting that Big Apple weather is “something the FAA has historically been able to handle without a severe impact on our operations and customers.”

He said the FAA cut arrival rates at Newark Liberty International Airport – one of United’s hubs – by 40% and departure rates by 75%.

“Almost certainly a reflection of understaffing/inferior FAA experience,” Kirby wrote. “It resulted in massive delays, cancellations, diversions, and crews and planes out of position. And it put everyone behind the ball when the weather hit on Sunday and was further compounded by the lack of FAA personnel on Sunday evening.”

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines Holdings Inc., appears during an interview in New York on June 12, 2023. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

He pointed out that more than 150,000 United Airlines customers in the New York area were impacted over the weekend “due to issues with FAA personnel and their ability to handle traffic. “.

People line up for their flight rescheduled inside Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images/Getty Images)

However, Kirby explained that the staffing issue is “not [the] fault of current FAA management” because it is a “long-accumulating” problem.

There were no staffing triggers on the East Coast on Monday or Tuesday, according to the FAA.

A United Airlines plane takes off in front of the New York skyline at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on March 9, 2023. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the agency told Fox Business Digital on Tuesday that it “will always work with anyone seriously willing to join us in resolving a problem.”

Kirby had told his employees that he planned to speak with officials from the FAA and the Department of Transportation to determine what steps can be taken to avoid such a commotion this summer.

The National Weather Service says more showers and thunderstorms are expected in the northeast through Friday.

Daniella Genovese of FOX Business and Associated Press contributed to this report.

