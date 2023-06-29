Extreme heat continues to grip much of the southern United StatesExBulletin





Millions of people are subject to heat advisories. Texas is experiencing one of the worst heats where high temperature records continue to be broken.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Journalist Dan Rather once said on television that a close election was hotter than a parking lot in Laredo, Texas. This week this parking lot is about as hot as it has been.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

I’m glad I’m not in a parking lot in Texas…

INSKEEP: Yes.

FADEL: …Because much of the southern United States is under heat advisories, and that includes Texas. The heat strains the electrical network and breaks temperature records.

INSKEEP: Mose Buchele is with member station KUT in Austin covering this and hopefully not getting too hot doing it. Good morning.

MOSE BUCHELE, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: How is this different from all the other hot summers in Texas?

BUCHELE: Well, it’s usually July and August when we have this big heat. But we’re here in June and we’re breaking a ton of heat records, including the heat index, which is how hot it feels. So here in Austin last week we hit 118 degrees. In San Antonio, it was 116 heat index. In Dallas, it hit 117. And it’s important to say that we’re talking about heat and humidity here, right? So that’s unusual in many states where heat waves are often associated with drought. This humidity keeps it very warm at night. People are obviously trying to stay indoors if they can. And many cities have set up cooling centers.

INSKEEP: OK, so you can’t say that thing about, well, it’s a dry heat. You can’t dismiss it that way.

BUCHELE: Exactly (laughs).

INSKEEP: What if you had to work outside?

BUCHELE: It’s really difficult. I was out yesterday. I ran into a guy named Andre Southall (ph). He’s a welder here in Austin who was on a job outside. I asked him to describe how it was.

ANDRE SOUTHALL: Unbearable, you know? Precautions must therefore be taken.

BUCHELE: Right, Southall says that means taking breaks and, of course, staying hydrated, drinking water. It’s something that’s getting a lot of attention right now because Texas Governor Greg Abbott just signed a law ending mandatory water breaks for construction workers. So here in Austin, for example, we had a local rule that said workers needed water breaks in the heat. State Republicans ended those worker protections. Southall worries about it.

SOUTHALL: You know, you can’t just tell a construction worker working in 100 degree heat – the heat index being 112.15 – that he can’t stop and take heat. ‘water. It’s a cruel and unusual punishment, I believe.

BUCHELE: It’s worth remembering that extreme heat causes more deaths in the United States than any other type of natural disaster. This is according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

INSKEEP: Did people die from that heat then?

BUCHELE: Oh, yeah. There have been several reports around the condition. That includes nine heat-related deaths in Webb County around Laredo, with one mailman who died on the job last week in Dallas when the heat index was around 115 degrees. Some of these deaths are still under investigation. But obviously there may be many more that we are not aware of at the moment.

INSKEEP: People will naturally wonder how much of a factor climate change is here.

BUCHELE: Yes, human-caused climate change means more intense and more frequent heat waves. I spoke to Victor Murphy. He is responsible for the climate program at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. And he says a warmer atmosphere simply contains more moisture.

VICTOR MURPHY: So in terms of the fingerprints of climate change, I would say maybe the increase in humidity and water vapor in the atmosphere, you know, and those ridiculously high dew points that we have seen.

BUCHELE: Another climate footprint, as Murphy puts it, could be a weakening jet stream. It is essentially a current of air that circles the globe. A weaker jet stream means the weather can get stuck as we are seeing with this heat over the South.

INSKEEP: You know, I remember the extreme cold in Texas a few years ago that devastated the power grid. I guess the heat can also put a lot of strain on the network.

BUCHELE: Yes, absolutely. I keep my eyes on the Texas grid, how it holds up. We set a new power demand record yesterday with everyone turning up their air conditioning. Looks like we’ll do it again today, probably. The other question is how this early heat could bring drought back into the state, which could lead to more heat later in the summer, in July and August. So this could really be the first chapter of a really scorching Texas summer this year.

INSKEEP: Mose Buchele with KUT. Stay calm.

BUCHELE: Thank you.

