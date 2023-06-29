Heatwave in the south and smoke from wildfires in the north shake the United States from both sides | American News





Large swathes of the United States continue to face extreme weather as temperatures persist in the triple digits in the South and Southwest while smoke pollution ravages the Midwest.

Chicago and Detroit both looked the world’s unhealthiest for several hours on Tuesday night, CNN reported, as smoke drifts from record-breaking wildfires in Canada. More than 80 million people, largely from the Midwest to the East Coast, are on air quality alerts.

Until the fires are extinguished, there is a risk, said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. If there is a northerly component to the wind, there is a chance that there will be smoke. The warming planet will produce hotter and longer heat waves, sparking bigger, smokier fires, said Joel Thornton, professor and chair of the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

In Chicago, officials have urged young people, the elderly and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors.

Priti Marwah, jogging along Chicago Lake on Tuesday, called the haze bad.

Like, you can smell it, she said. I run a hundred miles a week, so it’s going to be dangerous today. You can just smell it even just parking there and getting out I can feel it in my lungs.

As you walked into the zoo, you could see around the buildings, a kind of haze, said Shelly Woinowski, who was visiting the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Some Chicago-area child care centers told parents their children would stay indoors on Tuesday due to poor air quality, while a youth sports club said it had adjusted its activities to add more time indoors.

As these dangerous conditions continue, the city will continue to provide updates and take prompt action to ensure vulnerable people have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families, the mayor said. Brandon Johnson in a statement.

Skies were so cloudy in Detroit that observers were unable to see a flyover of the Michigan National Guard marking the Air Force’s 100th anniversary, the Detroit News reported. The Grand Rapids Weather Service tweeted that everyone should limit time outdoors.

Fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are responsible for the smoke, Jackson said. He said a northerly wind would push the smoke further south, moving into southern Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky overnight.

Meanwhile, more than 40 million Americans are subject to excessive heat warnings as a heat dome has taken hold over parts of the United States. Temperatures in Roswell, New Mexico have stayed above 105F for nine straight days, a record there, ABC News reported on Wednesday. Texas is also facing extreme temperatures and experiencing record utilization of its power grid.

The extreme heat wave was made five times more likely by heating the Earth’s atmosphere with fossil fuels, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit group. The heatwave comes as one of the strongest heat domes on record settled over parts of the southern United States. Heat domes occur when a high pressure system and hot air trap latent heat.

Texas is also seeing an increase in heat-related visits to hospital emergency rooms, Axios reported. In San Antonio, paramedics are experimenting with a new procedure where they cool people facing dangerous heat stroke by placing them in a bag with ice water packs while they transport them to the hospital, ABC News reported. . In June alone, San Antonio firefighters responded to more than 250 heat-related calls, a 53% increase from the same time last year, the outlet reported.

