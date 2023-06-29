U.S. merger review review set to delay deals by months (3)





U.S. antitrust agencies are requiring companies to provide far more information about their deals than before as part of an overhaul of merger rules that could delay deals by months.

The overhaul of the so-called Hart-Scott-Rodino filing process, a move by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on illegal mergers, could add up to two to three months to the deal schedule, according to a estimate.

The agencies say the overhaul, the first in 45 years, will allow them to more effectively screen transactions for antitrust concerns.

The proposed changes, released Tuesday for publication in the Federal Register later this week, require details of acquisitions over the past 10 years, information about officers, directors, and board observers, as well as company workforce data.

The agencies will collect public comment on the proposed changes for 60 days. The new rules won’t go into effect until the FTC and DOJ release a final version, which is expected to take several months.

The new documents would also require disclosure of subsidies such as grants and loans from certain foreign governments, including North Korea, China, Russia and Iran. Congress passed a law in December requiring agencies to start collecting information on foreign government subsidies, over concerns that countries like China could distort competition by offering financial support to certain companies.

The FTC estimated that the new requirements set out in the 126-page document would add more than 100 hours to the time companies need to prepare their filings, which it says currently takes about 37 hours.

However, senior Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie said companies will likely need much longer than that to compile all the information and analysis agencies will now seek. Today, a law firm can complete paperwork for companies seeking antitrust approval to merge in seven to 10 days, Rie said. The proposed changes could add months to that process, bringing the U.S. merger filing regime more in line with Europe’s, she said.

We were looking to change something from a 10-day process to a two- to three-month process, said Rie, who practiced antitrust law for 10 years before joining Bloomberg Intelligence.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta offered his support for the proposal, which also aims to facilitate information sharing between federal antitrust agencies and state attorneys general.

By requiring companies to provide more information in the early stages of the merger process, the proposed changes would help my team and our federal partners better focus on transactions that could really cause competition issues, said Bonta, who joined the JetBlue Airways DOJ challenge. Corp.s purchase of Spirit Airlines Inc. and the FTCs lawsuit over the takeover of Horizon Therapeutics Plc by Amgen Inc. Greater efficiency is a win for competitive markets and for consumers.

Antitrust advocates hailed the changes as a much-needed update that will help authorities better investigate the deals.

The landscape for mergers and acquisitions has changed dramatically over the past 45 years, and the HSR filing process, a key part of merger review, should reflect that, said Krista Brown of the antimonopoly group American Economic Liberties Project.

Bill Baer, ​​who headed the Justice Department’s antitrust division during the Obama administration, said the current record is woefully insufficient for the government to make an informed decision on whether to investigate further. .

It’s an effort to redress the balance, said Baer, ​​now a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the biggest business lobby, decried the proposal as likely to bog down every merger in government bureaucracy.

With more than 2,000 mergers filed in a typical year, the vast majority of which present no antitrust concerns, this new form is not intended to improve merger enforcement but to control mergers beyond the scope and of the intent of the law, said Sean Heather, the head of the antitrust group.

Under US law, transactions valued over $111.4 million must notify the FTC and DOJ and wait 30 days before closing. The vast majority of mergers do not cause concern and are finalized after the initial waiting period has expired. But the agencies can request additional information, triggering a full investigation into the deal.

Of the 3,520 transactions reported in fiscal year 2021, the last year for which the agencies released data, the FTC and DOJ requested more information on 65 of them, or about 1.9% .

Today’s filings mostly require one- or two-word responses, Bloombergs Rie said, while the new proposal would ask companies to provide narrative summaries of the transaction and describe the business areas in which the companies are in competition.

This creates a much greater chance that offers won’t go unnoticed, she said. You establish competitive overlaps for them.

If passed, the proposed changes would require significantly more work, said Alex Livshits, an antitrust partner at law firm Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

The proposal basically forces all disclosure of potential issues from the start, he said.

An FTC official said the overhaul was intended to preserve agency resources and reduce the need to request more documents or information in the first 30 days. US agencies consulted other jurisdictions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, to see what information they needed about transactions in advance, said the person, who was not authorized to speak officially.

US agencies do not believe the new form will change the number of deals being thoroughly investigated, the official said. But they anticipate the enhanced form could lead to fewer so-called pull-and-refiles, the person said, referring to a commonly used technique where companies pull their documents and submit them a second time to give the FTC or to the DOJ 30 additional. days to decide whether or not to pursue a longer examination.

Earlier this year, agencies moved to a tiered fee system, with smaller deals paying $30,000 for their merger reviews while larger ones have to pay $2.25 million.

Here are some highlights of the new requirements:

Agreement documents: Draft agreement or term sheet on the agreement (not just the draft agreement) Draft versions of all agreement documents (not just the final versions) Documents created by or for the leader agreement team (not just officers and directors) Verbatim translations of all foreign language documents (not just summaries) Company information: Acquisitions in the last 10 years Details of all officers, directors and members of the Board of Directors on the strategic rationale for the transaction and the diagram of the structure of the transaction Timing and conditions of closing Labor market analysis, including labor categories, geographic information, details on labor or workplace safety violations Foreign jurisdictions reviewing the transaction

(Updates with reaction from California and the United States Chamber of Commerce from the 11th paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the antitrust filing threshold.)

