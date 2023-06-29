Defra Announces UK-Wide Recycling Rates in 2021





Excluding IBA metals, the recycling rate across the UK was 43.7% in 2021.

This figure has been released by the Department from UK Statistics on Waste Database. This figure was previously sent to the European Commission for approval and gives a clearer picture of recycling rates in all four countries.

In 2021, household recycling rates increased in all UK countries except Northern Ireland. The UK recycling rate was 44.1%, Northern Ireland 48.4%, Scotland 41.7% and Wales 56.7%.

Using Eurostat statistics for the European Union in 2021, the UK ranks 8th with a rate of 44.6%, placing it between France (45.1%) and Lithuania (44.3%). Countries such as Italy and Austria, which recorded higher rates in 2020, still have to submit data.

The 0.2 percentage point increase in recycling rates was not enough to offset the 1.6% decline recorded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Defra reiterated that the reporting period for some of these statistics coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdowns.

While an increase would be welcome, the table highlights how recycling rates have stagnated over the past decade.

Recycling rates are calculated using total household waste figures and are the agreed UK measure used to report household recycling.

Total household waste in the UK in 2021 was 27.7 million tonnes, up 2.4% from 2020.

landfill

UK biodegradable municipal waste sent to landfill increased from 6.1 million tonnes in 2020 to 6.8 million tonnes in 2021.

Biodegradable household waste is the rate of decomposition among household waste. Among other materials include food waste, green waste, cardboard and paper.

packaging

According to 2021 figures, 63.2% of UK packaging waste was recycled in 2021, up 0.1 percentage point from 2020.

Steel recorded the highest recycling rate under packaging waste mandates, while wood had the lowest at 44%, as summarized below.

useful links

UK statistics on waste

