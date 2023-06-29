US and German defense officials pledge continued support for Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius today pledged to continue their close partnership in supporting Ukraine and upholding their countries’ shared values.

The two leaders met at the Pentagon during Pistorius’ first official visit to Washington as Defense Secretary.

Austin noted that the Pentagon meeting marked his counterpart’s first official visit to the United States, noting that he and Pistorius had seen each other a lot lately, including at recent meetings of NATO defense ministers and of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.

“And that’s especially important at this dangerous time for European and global security,” Austin said. “Russia has launched a cruel and unprovoked invasion of its peaceful neighbor Ukraine. But Germany is committed to supporting (…) Ukraine’s sovereignty and its right to live in freedom.”

The United States is committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as needed to defend against Russia.

To that end, the Biden administration has committed more than $40.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. The United States also leads an alliance of more of 50 countries joining Ukraine through the contact group.

Austin praised Germany for its contributions to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“As Russia continues to lead this war of choice, I appreciate everything Germany has done to build Ukraine’s capacity,” Austin said. “Your security assistance and contributions to the training of Ukrainian defenders have been invaluable, and we must continue to strive to help Ukraine succeed.”

Austin said Ukraine was at a “pivotal moment” in its struggle for sovereignty, and he welcomed discussions with Pistorius on how the United States and Germany can meet the pressing challenges to come.

In May, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine, including dozens of Leopard tanks, air defense systems and armored personnel carriers, among others.

Pistorius said Germany, a country that was once on NATO’s easternmost flank, has a “special responsibility” to continue to defend the alliance.

Beyond Ukraine, Austin said he looked forward to discussing “other key issues in our bilateral defense relationship and ways in which we can do even more together.”

He also said the discussion would focus on ways the United States and Germany can work together to demonstrate their “shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

