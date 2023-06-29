UK’s Rwandan asylum scheme illegal, court rules – POLITICO





LONDON Rishi Sunak has promised to continue fighting after the Supreme Court struck a blow over the UK government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda to process their claims.

Britain last year announced a controversial multimillion-pound deal with Rwanda, vowing to deport those deemed to have made dangerous, unnecessary and illegal travel to the Central African country.

The High Court had previously rejected several bids to halt the government’s plans. But many individual asylum seekers and asylum aid charities have succeeded in overturning a ruling by an appeals court on Thursday that Rwanda represents a safe third country.

Despite the policy being announced last spring, no deportation flights to Rwanda have taken place so far.

Sunak made it clear at lunch on Thursday that the UK government will challenge the Supreme Court’s latest decision.

“This government’s policy is very simple,” he said in a statement. “It is this country and your government that decides who comes here, not criminal gangs.” “And I will do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

Sunak said he respected the Court of Appeals, but “fundamentally” disagreed with the court’s conclusion that Rwanda did not provide sufficient reassurance to asylum seekers who had immigrated there to prevent them from being mistakenly extradited to a third country.

“Rwanda is a safe country. “The High Court agreed. that much [United Nations refugee agency] It has its own refugee plan for Libyan refugees in Rwanda. Now we will seek permission to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will later address the House of Representatives on the government’s next steps.

The legal ruling is likely to spark a backlash from Conservative MPs already outraged by the European Court of Human Rights’ earlier intervention in halting planned flights.

Rwanda is fully committed to the plan

Opponents of the policy argued that the UK government risks sending refugees to a country that does not protect the rights or lives of political opponents, but the Rwandan government rejected the appeals court’s ruling on Thursday.

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said while the findings were ultimately a decision for the UK justice system, we took issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe country for asylum seekers and refugees.

“We are making a significant contribution to addressing the effects of the global migration crisis,” the spokesperson said.

Makolo said Rwanda is committed to making this partnership a reality.

The ruling comes days after the Home Office’s own legal assessment of the Rwanda plan found that an estimated $169,000 per migrant would cost $63,000 more than keeping them in the UK.

The Home Office pointed to the deterrent effect the plan would have on people trying to come to Britain.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

