UK mining venture aims for enough lithium to power 500,000 electric cars per year | business news





A joint mining venture in the UK claimed it could produce enough lithium carbonate, a critical component in electric vehicle batteries, to supply 500,000 vehicles by the end of the decade.

Two companies, Imerys and British Lithium, plan to combine their expertise to extract products from granite mines in Cornwall with government funding.

“This venture will help reduce UK and Europe’s reliance on imports of critical raw materials, help meet Europe and UK climate change targets and create the first fully integrated regional electric vehicle value chain,” the company said.

The statement said the projected production pace, set to begin in late 2028, would meet about two-thirds of the UK’s projected battery demand by 2030.

That’s when every new car sold in the UK must be fully electric, under the government’s plan to combat climate change.

A boost in the domestic mining industry is welcomed by the government, but it does not mean the country is self-sufficient when it comes to battery production.

The collapse of the Britishvolt startup, which was acquired by an Australian firm in January, only added to concerns that the UK was falling further behind in meeting minimum requirements ahead of a 2030 ban.

High cost and lack of charging infrastructure are also widespread complaints.

The prospect of more domestically supplied lithium won’t solve more immediate problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.

The auto industry has warned that it risks adding costs to consumers across Europe unless Brexit trade rules governing origin rules starting next year are delayed.

The rules state that 45% of the value of an electric vehicle must be produced in the EU or UK to avoid the 10% tariff and qualify for trade.

Batteries are a major concern when it comes to customs avoidance.

France-based Imerys expects the deal to become Europe’s leading lithium producer.

Image: The venture will combine the two companies’ expertise in extraction and development. File pic

The project is expected to cost “hundreds of millions of dollars,” the company’s CEO, Alessandro Dazza, told reporters, adding that it was too early to give exact figures.

Although the project was smaller than previous plans to mine lithium in central France, it had the advantage of being an open pit mine with a nearby processing facility.

Image: British Lithium’s lithium extraction pilot plant in Cornwall

Imerys acquired an 80% stake in British Lithium to establish the partnership.

Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “The joint venture between Imeris and British Lithium will strengthen our domestic supply of an important mineral that will help us grow the UK’s advanced manufacturing industry and create the jobs of tomorrow.” said.

“This partnership demonstrates once again that the UK remains an attractive destination for international investment and will promote economic prosperity, support green industries and strengthen energy security not only in Cornwall but across the UK.”

