A shooting in front of the American consulate in Saudi Arabia leaves two dead | Gun Violence News





The shooter and a Nepalese security guard were killed in the attack, the latest near the consulate in Jeddah.

A shooting outside the United States consulate in the port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, left two dead, a Nepalese security guard and the shooter who initially opened fire.

Officials in the United States and Saudi Arabia confirmed the incident on Wednesday as investigations continue into the attack.

A person in a car pulled up near the US consulate building in Jeddah governorate and walked out with a gun in hand, a Makkah area police spokesman said.

The security authorities therefore took the initiative to deal with him properly and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a state media outlet, reported the death of the security guard, who was part of the consulates’ private security.

No US citizens were injured in the gunfire, the US State Department said afterwards.

But, he added, the US embassy and consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident.

The historic old town of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2020 [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

The US consulate in the Red Sea port city, home to more than 4.7 million people, has been the target of violence before, including in 2016.

That year, security personnel identified a suspicious person near the parking lot of Dr. Suleiman Faqeeh Hospital, opposite the consulate.

When they approached the individual, he blew himself up with a suicide belt, according to the Saudi Interior Ministry. The suicide bomber was killed and two others injured.

The blast coincided with US Independence Day, held on July 4, as well as the end of Ramadan that year. Three other suicide bombings took place on the same day, one in Medina, targeting the Prophet’s Mosque, and two at a mosque in the eastern city of Qatif.

The Jeddah consulate was also the target of an attack in 2004, in which five people entered the building with firearms and explosives.

Four Saudi security personnel were killed outside the consulate and five staff inside. According to media at the time, 18 employees and visa applicants were briefly held hostage before Saudi forces arrived.

Three of the five attackers also died at the scene. The other two were injured. In 2013, a Saudi court sentenced a man to death for his role in the 2004 attack and sentenced 19 others to 25 years in prison. The attack was blamed on al-Qaeda.

