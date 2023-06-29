UK’s Rwandan expulsion plan ‘illegal’, Court of Appeal rules





London CNN —

The UK government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal, an appeals court ruled on Thursday, a blow to the ministers’ controversial immigration policy that has been vehemently criticized by humanitarian groups.

The court, in a three-judge ruling, overturned a High Court ruling that had previously ruled that Rwanda could be considered a safe third country to send refugees to.

By majority vote, this Court will allow an appeal on whether Rwanda is a safe third country. We unanimously dismiss the other grounds, the dominant state. The UK Home Office can now appeal to the Supreme Court.

Under the plan proposed by the Conservative government, asylum seekers deemed to have arrived in Britain illegally would be deported to African countries.

The summary of the ruling states that sending an asylum seeker to Rwanda violates the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

However, the statement added that the court’s decision does not imply any views on the political merits of Rwanda’s policy or anything else.

British Home Secretary Suela Braverman was a key supporter of the plan to crack down on undocumented migrants entering the country.

The government said the program is meant to cut off human trafficking networks and prevent migrants from making the dangerous voyage across the Channel from France to Britain.

The Home Secretary is part of a legacy of pro-Brexit politicians who say Britain needs to control its borders.

She has previously been criticized for expressing her agenda with outspoken rhetoric, condemning what she calls the immigrant invasion.

Human rights activists hailed the ruling Thursday, denouncing the Rwandan policy as unethical and ineffective.

This is a huge win. Britain wants hope, not hostility, tweeted Together with Refugees, a coalition of charities promoting the rights of asylum seekers.

Conflict, global inequality and the climate crisis have dramatically increased the number of undocumented people entering Europe this year, exacerbating the migration crisis across the continent.

More than 36,000 people crossed the Mediterranean from January to March this year, according to figures from the UN Refugee Agency, nearly double the number for the same period in 2022.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made immigration control a key initiative in his government programme. He has promised to stop small boats carrying refugees from France to Britain, the number of which has increased dramatically this year.

According to the UK government, 45,755 people have been detected arriving in the UK by small boat in 2022. The total for 2022 is up 60% from 2021.

Although Thursday’s ruling did not call the policy illegal, the inability to send the migrants because the Rwandan government has already been given too much money is a huge political embarrassment for Sunak and his cabinet. The BBC reported that Britain had paid the Rwandan government $140 million ($177 million) for the offer.

Those sent to Rwanda were at real risk of being returned home and subjected to persecution or other inhumane treatment, the judgment said.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Charitable Refugee Council, told CNN activists he was disappointed that no legal actors had concluded that the entire policy was illegal.

The Rwandan government challenged the ruling Thursday, adding that Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world.

But there are ways the ruling could help the Conservatives. Sunak was not elected on his own right by the masses in the general election, but was given office by his own MPs. British politicians have a track record of using heat with the courts and pan-European groups as campaign wedge issues.

Given the Conservatives’ current poor poll scores and Sunak’s need to anchor the vote on the right, it’s possible he could use the decision as a major springboard for his next electoral pledge and even submit a proposal to leave the European Union. Human Rights Court.

I firmly believe that the Government of Rwanda has provided the necessary guarantees to ensure that asylum seekers who have migrated under Rwandan policy are not at substantial risk of being unjustly returned to a third country. The Chief Justice had this to say about the ruling Thursday. .

Rwanda is a safe country. The High Court agreed. UNHCR has its own Refugee Plan for Libyan refugees living in Rwanda. We will now seek permission to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court.

