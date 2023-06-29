Nvidia digs into report that US is considering new restrictions on AI chips for China





U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, left to right, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during a discussion at the United States Commerce and Technology Council meeting United-EU in College Park, Maryland, United States, Monday, December 5, 2022.

ting shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices both fell more than 2% in early trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the feds were considering new restrictions on exports of sophisticated chips used in intelligence artificial to China.

Nvidia shares closed down 1.8% on Wednesday. AMD shares pared earlier losses to trade slightly negative at the end of the day.

The planned export restrictions would be imposed by the Commerce Department and come after the US government has already limited the computing power of chips designed for Chinese use. Nvidia and AMD had been impacted by the previous limitation.

Other chipmakers also stumbled upon the news. Marvell and Broadcom both fell less than 1%, while Qualcomm fell more than 2%.

Nvidia responded to previous restrictions by building a lower quality chip for the Chinese market. But under the new controls being considered, even that chip, the A800, would be restricted from export without a license, the Journal reported.

The restrictions would also apply to companies that offer cloud-based IT solutions, the Journal reported, which have been used by some companies to circumvent export controls.

Learn more about CNBC’s reporting on AI

Competition between the United States and China over hardware and software technologies has intensified in recent years. Cybersecurity threats from Chinese state-sponsored threats have been identified by senior US officials as one of the top national security threats facing the United States. Sensitive technologies have allegedly been stolen from US companies for the benefit of Chinese domestic competitors, whether through outright industrial espionage or joint venture schemes, which require US companies to partner with Chinese companies to do business in China.

In this context, tighter controls on chip exports would likely further fuel trade tensions between the two countries. U.S. officials have tried to mitigate potential impacts, but tighter export controls would likely undermine those efforts. Gina Raimondo, who as Commerce Secretary would lead the enforcement of any export controls, met her Chinese counterpart in Beijing earlier this year.

Nvidia declined to comment, as did the Bureau of Industry and Security, which is the Commerce Department’s export control unit. AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Correction: The federal government is weighing new restrictions on the export of powerful computer chips to China, the kind that power AI models, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. An earlier version incorrectly indicated the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/28/nvidia-dips-on-report-us-mulling-new-ai-chip-restrictions-for-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos