Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee to begin comebacks at 2023 US Classic





The last two Olympic all-around champions Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles, both Americans, have officially started their comeback.

The duo are scheduled to compete in the 2023 US Classic on August 5 at Now Arena in suburban Chicago. The competition is the final qualifying event for the US Championships.

Lee, who clinched gold at Tokyo 2020, is recovering from a kidney-related health issue that sidelined her the final weeks of her sophomore season at Auburn University.

The 19-year-old said on social media in early April that the question wouldn’t stop her dreaming of Paris 2024.

I have been dealing with a non-gym related health issue involving my kidneys, she wrote in an April 3 Tweet. I will not stop pursuing my dreams of applying to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future.

Over the past few weeks, things seemed to be on the right track, as she shared several awesome workout videos, including a quirky piece on the balance beam.

Since the Tokyo Games, Lee has been on a whirlwind, appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” before beginning his college career at Auburn University. His freshman year saw the Tigers reach new heights, including a fourth-place finish as a team. Their highest ever.

Lee was ranked among the top all-rounders in the NCAA during the 2023 season until she was sidelined with her kidney-related issue.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Biles, who recently married NFL player Jonathan Owens, has been publicly quiet about her plans to return to the sport, but did not rule out a third Games in an exclusive interview in 2021.

Right now, I’m trying to take it one step at a time. I really feel like I haven’t fully processed Tokyo yet,” she told Olympics.com during her Gold Over America tour in September 2021. “So once I get well figured out and dealt with that, I’m sure it will lead me in which direction I want to go.”

In the back of my head, it’s like, Yeah, I’m going to but then my body and everything tells me no, Biles continued. I have to gauge it. I’m not sure yet.

The announcement on Wednesday June 28 that Biles had signed up for the US Classic was the first public indication of Biles’ intentions. The gymnastics star has mostly kept a low profile since her tour ended, only sporadically giving interviews that mostly focus on her engagement or nuptials.

Usually very active on social media, Biles – who first broke her story doing double pike Yurchenko on Instagram and Twitter – has yet to post any workout videos in recent memory.

If Biles, 26, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she would be the oldest woman to make the USA gymnastics team in two decades. Annia Hatch was 26 in Athens 2004. The last American to qualify for three Olympic Games in gymnastics was Dominique Dawes, who won medals at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

History would also be made if Lee and Biles qualified for Paris 2024, as no U.S. Olympic team has ever included more than one previous Olympic all-around winner.

