Foo Fighters Announce Additional Dates for 2024 UK Tour Manchester





Foo Fighters added an extra date in Manchester to their upcoming UK tour.

The announcement comes one day after the band announced that they would be bringing their ongoing tour to the UK and playing in several cities next summer.

The original UK leg kicked off on 13 June 2024 with an opening show in Manchester and four days later at the Hampden Stadium in Glasgow before returning via London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Now, following pre-sales that started earlier today, the band has confirmed that they will be adding another show in Manchester on a scheduled date due to unprecedented demand.

Additionally, the new show at the Emirates’ Old Trafford Stadium is set to take place on 15 June, making it the only city outside of London to have two shows scheduled for the rock veteran.

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2023. Source: Scarlet Page

Wet Leg and Loose Articles were previously announced as support acts for the first Manchester date, but today it was confirmed that Chroma and Courtney Barnett will be collaborating with Dave Grohl. The second. Pre-sale begins today (June 28th) at 9:00 am and ends at 10:00 pm tomorrow.

Rumor has it that the pre-sale is turning out to be quite popular with fans.

SJM Concerts said in a new statement that it had seen unprecedented demand for Foo Fighters pre-sales this morning. Absolutely phenomenal.

DF Concerts’ Geoff Ellis and PCL’s Paul Cardow agreed in a joint commentary:

General sales for the Everything Or Nothing At All UK tour start at 9am on Friday (30th June) and tickets can be purchased here. See the full list of UK tour dates below.

Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2023. Source: Scarlet Page

Foo Fighters UK 2024 Tour Dates:

13 June 2024 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium 15 June 2024 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium 17 June 2024 Glasgow Hampden Stadium 20 June 2024 London London Stadium 22 June 2024 London London Stadium 2024 25 June 2024 Principality of Cardiff Stadium 27 June 2024 Birmingham Villa Park Stadium

The newly announced tour dates come shortly after the Foo Fighters played a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury last weekend. They have long been rumored to be performing on the Pyramid Stage on Fridays billed as The Churnups.

In a 4-star review, NME wrote: 9 songs is what they have time to do. It’s the fastest and most upbeat show the Foo Fighters have ever performed on a donkey of this magnitude. It’s a rare sight. All of the songs, especially the openers All My Life and No Son of Mine, are backed by serious urgency.

There’s also Learn To Fly and The Pretender, the latter breaking down and rebuilding to march forward with encouragement and energy.

It also saw Grohl’s daughter Violet join the band on stage for a cut from their latest album, But Here We Are, Show Me How. And the band dedicated My Hero to drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year.

