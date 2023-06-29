Ferreira joins exclusive USMNT roster with Gold Cup hat trick





Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Writer June 28, 2023, 11:59 p.m. ET

CloseCover the Pac-12. Joined ESPN in 2014. Attended Washington State University.

ST. LOUIS – Jesus Ferreira scored a hat trick as the United States beat St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 to tie their biggest margin of victory in the Gold Cup.

The Americans were the deciding favorites against the tiny Caribbean nation making their first Gold Cup appearance, and they wasted no time putting the game away. Djordje Mihailovic’s first international goal since 2019 opened the scoring in the 12th minute before the lead was made 3-0 less than four minutes later on goals from Bryan Reynolds and Ferreira.

Ferreira’s second gave the United States a 4-0 halftime lead, but with a goal differential tiebreaker against Jamaica likely to determine the group winner, the team had more to do. play. He completed the hat-trick with a neat finish in the 50th minute – becoming the fastest American player to reach 10 international goals (20 games) – before being replaced by Brandon Vazquez shortly after.

“We know we had to come here and get points, score goals, and I think the team went out there and took care of business,” Ferreira said.

Hot on the heels of his four-goal game against Grenada in the Nations League last year, Ferreira joins Clint Dempsey as the second-highest player in USMNT history with multiple 3-plus goals in games. of competition. He is the fifth USMNT player to score at least two career hat tricks, joining Landon Donovan (3), Jozy Altidore (2), Peter Millar (2) and Dempsey (2).

“It means a lot,” Ferreira said. “Obviously growing up you always want to join the big names and join the exclusive rosters and join those rosters that almost no one touches. And for me to do that here in the USA shirt scoring goals means a lot.

“It’s a national team that gave me the opportunity to represent a country on the biggest stage and a country that gave me that joy of playing at the highest level possible. So I’m just excited and happy to be able to give that back to the fans and excited for what’s to come.”

Mihailovic’s second goal completed the scoring in the 79th minute, and he nearly added another in the dying minutes of the game.

“Tonight was a step up for us,” United States interim coach BJ Callaghan said.

The victory leaves the United States tied with Jamaica atop Group A with four points but ahead by three in goal differential. Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 ahead of the United States victory in St. Louis.

The United States wraps up their group match on Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

