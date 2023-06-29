UK Weather: Satellite imagery shows smoke from Canadian bushfires across UK as new alert issued in US | british news





According to the Met Office, satellite imagery has captured areas of smoke across Britain that can be traced back to wildfires in North America.

It said the smoke cloud “gave us vivid sunrises and sunsets for the last days”.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may use cookies and other technologies. Permission to use cookies is required to display this content. You can use the button below to enable Twitter cookies or modify your preferences to accept these cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through the privacy options. Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm that you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content, you can accept Twitter cookies for this session only by using the button below. Enable Cookies Allow one-time cookies

US forecasters warned Thursday that nearly a third of Americans will experience poor air quality as smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires fills skies in the Midwest and East, creating unhealthy and dangerous conditions in some areas.

Image: Pic:Met Office

The National Weather Service said air quality warnings were in effect until midnight from Wisconsin and northern Illinois to Michigan, New York and the East Coast.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:41 US skies darkened by wildfires in Canada

This led to the cancellation of sporting and cultural events as British actress Jodie Comer pulled out of her Broadway show after suffering breathing difficulties.

Flights were also canceled.

More than 100 million Americans have been warned to stay outdoors for extended periods of time and wear masks if necessary to avoid breathing problems, and children and seniors have been urged to minimize or avoid strenuous activity.

Image: People watch the sunset as smoke from wildfires is visible in Toronto. Photo: AP Image: A man throws a fishing net into the Ohio River amid smoke from wildfires in downtown Cincinnati. Photo: A.P.

New York Mayor Eric Adams tweeted: “Take precautions on Thursday. If you have a medical condition, including a respiratory condition like asthma, reduce your time outdoors.”

On Thursday morning, gray skies covered Chicago for the third day in a row.

Image: A smoky haze from Canadian wildfires blankets Chicago.

The air quality was “poor” and according to IQAir.com, which tracks pollution, it had the worst air of any major city on the planet.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:23 Worst wildfire in Canadian history?

Canadian officials say this will be the worst wildfire season in the country.

The season started early on drier-than-usual and faster-accelerating ground as smoke from wildfires poured toward the U.S. East Coast.

Smoke from a fire earlier this month drifted south, covering New York landmarks in a tan haze.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-satellite-images-show-smoke-from-canada-wildfires-across-britain-as-fresh-alerts-issued-in-us-12911782 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos