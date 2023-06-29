British households under pressure withdraw record amounts from banks





British households withdrew record amounts from their bank accounts last month, suggesting consumers are seeking higher interest rates elsewhere or leveraging their savings to pay bills.

A net withdrawal of $4.6 billion came from banks and the Building Society in May, the highest level of withdrawals since monthly records began in 1997, according to Bank of England data released Thursday.

Large net withdrawals from immediate access accounts were only partially offset by net inflows into fixed-term accounts, which typically pay higher rates, and personal savings accounts, which provide tax-free dividends and interest on stock or cash.

Households are grappling with high inflation, which hit 8.7% in May, and some are complaining that bank savings rates are not keeping up with the BoE’s rate hikes.

According to BoE figures, the effective rate for instant access accounts in May fell 8 basis points to 1.33%. That’s well behind both the central bank benchmark rate, currently at 5%, a 15-year high, and the two-year fixed-rate mortgage transaction rate, which is over 6%.

In a recent report, the BoEs Monetary Policy Committee passed [of higher interest rates] It has been unusually bearish for this account since the start of rate hikes in December 2021.

Ashley Webb, a British economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics, said it influenced people to move their money to other investments outside the banking sector, such as UK gilts. However, he added: Households’ pandemic savings are likely to be depleted to support spending.

UK 10-year government bond yields rose to around 4.3% from 3.3% in March, while 2-year bond yields rose to 5.2% from 3.2% in March. fee.

Daniel Mahoney, British economist at Handelsbanken, said the record 4.6 billion figure provides strong evidence that people are indulging in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic to maintain living standards amid cost-of-living pressures.

suggestion

Charlotte Nixon, a mortgage and financial planning expert at Quilter, said bank executives were under pressure to raise interest rates for savers, as they did for borrowers. But she insisted that they still have to raise their mortgage rates to achieve margins, she said.

BoE figures also showed that net mortgage approvals for home purchases rose to 50,000 in May from 48,690 last month.

That number was higher than the forecast of 49,700 by economists polled by Reuters, but well below the 66,000 average between 2015 and 2019 as rising mortgage payments hurt potential buyers.

However, the numbers don’t fully capture the sharp rise in mortgage rates since the end of May. This comes after official data showed higher-than-expected wage growth and inflation, raising interest rate expectations.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at consulting firm RSM UK, said the May approval increase is likely to reverse this month as the recent surge in mortgage rates has suppressed demand. He predicted that house prices would fall by about 10% from peak to trough, risking a further decline if interest rates continue to rise.

