



PGA TOUR ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC AND US SENIOR OPEN HIGHLIGHT LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

Live coverage of the PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club begins tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

20 hours of live coverage of the US Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET and primetime at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Betfred British Masters From The Belfry in England Live coverage starts tomorrow at 8am ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. June 28, 2023 The PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan and the U.S. Senior Open Major Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin highlight live golf tournament coverage on NBC this week, Peacock and GOLF Channel.

PGA TOUR: ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

The fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA TOUR will be held this week at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. Defending champion Tony Finau heads the field which also includes last week’s Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley.

Live coverage is shown tomorrow and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with intro coverage Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Game by Game: Mike Tirico Analyst: Curt Byrum Holes: Nick Dougherty On Course: Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

How to watch Thursday, June 29 Sunday, July 2 (every hour ET)

TV GOLF Channel Streaming Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Day Peacock/GOLF Channel app Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable players this week

Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler Collin Morikawa Max Homa Hideki Matsuyama Tony Finau Keegan Bradley

USGA: US SENIOR OPEN

The US Senior Open takes place this week at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin for the first time. Padraig Harrington won last year’s championship, marking his first major PGA TOUR Champions victory after winning three major championships on the PGA TOUR.

20 hours of live championship coverage is shown tomorrow and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. ET and prime time from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. The weekend coverage will include seven hours on the NBC broadcast network starting at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channels Broadcast Team

Play by play: Dan Hicks Analyst: Paul Azinger Holes: Peter Jacobsen / Mark Rolfing On the course: Roger Maltbie / Jim Gallagher Jr. Interviews: Jimmy Roberts

How to watch Thursday, June 29 Sunday, July 2 (every hour ET)

NBC TV, GOLF Channel Streaming Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Day NBC/Peacock Peacock/GOLF Channel Peacock Thursday noon-3pm/6pm-8pm Friday noon-3pm/6pm-8pm Saturday 2pm-6pm 1-2pm Sunday 2pm- 5 p.m. 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Notable players this week

Padraig Harrington Bernhard Langer Steve Stricker Ernie Els Miguel Angel Jimenez Colin Montgomerie

DP WORLD TOUR: BETTING BRITISH MASTERS

Sir Nick Faldo hosts the Betfred British Masters which will be contested this week at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England. The event marks the first of three consecutive Open Qualifying Series events on the DP World Tour. Thorbjorn Olesen is looking to defend his 2022 title.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

How to watch Thursday, June 29 Sunday, July 2 (every hour ET)

TV GOLF Channel Streaming Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Day Peacock app/GOLF Channel Thursday 8 a.m.-noon Friday 8 a.m.-noon Saturday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Notable players this week

Min Woo Lee Justin Rose Robert MacIntyre Rafa Cabrera Bello Edoardo Molinari Victor Perez Thorbjorn Olesen

BEYOND THE FAIRWAY

The NBC Sports Beyond The Fairway podcast is back for a third season with professional golfers Doug Smith and Will Lowery hosting the series alongside former professional golfer Henni Koyack. Throughout the season, Smith, Lowery and Koyack will provide honest and frank discussions on hot topics inside and outside the world of golf, as well as interviews with celebrities, athletes and influencers from around the world. golf on what drives their passion for this great game and how to get around. it forward.

Click here to listen to the latest episode.

RELEASE NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday through Sunday. Golf Central’s coverage is anchored by Todd Lewis, Whit Watson, Johnson Wagner, Billy Kratzert, Tripp Isenhour, Jaime Diaz and Steve Burkowski. Golf Central Day Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Thursday 8-9 p.m. Friday 8-9 p.m. Saturday 12:30-1 p.m./6-7 p.m. Sunday 12:30-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Note: every ET hour, post-round coverage begins after the game ends

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers added value to their subscription service and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers. both at home and away and across multiple platforms.

–NBC SPORTS–

