British households under pressure tap into savings at a record pace.





UK households withdraw record £3.8bn of savings Savings withdrawals likely reflect cost of living slowing consumer credit loans in May Interest rates likely to rise further

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) – British households pulled money out of savings at a record pace in May as rising interest rates slowed lending rates, Bank of England (BoE) data showed Thursday.

Households took out net savings of £3.8 billion, the largest outflow since records began 25 years ago, due to bank account withdrawals, only slightly offset by inflows into the government’s national savings and investment instruments.

Unsecured lending to consumers increased by £1.144 billion ($1.45 billion) on a net basis last month after rising by £1.513 billion in April. According to BoE data, this marked the smallest net increase this year.

A Reuters poll of economists indicated that net consumer credit reached £1.5 billion in May.

The decline in the savings rate is perhaps a reflection of the high cost of living as the BoE battles the highest inflation rate among major developed economies, rather than an indication of confidence in the economy and a willingness to spend more.

Consumer advocates have been quick to raise lending rates, blaming banks for failing to pass on the higher base rate to many savers.

Ashley Webb, an economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said that (consumer lending) is likely to decline further in the coming months as higher interest rates could mean households cut back.

UK consumers have maintained their spending pace in recent months despite income pressure and retail sales rose unexpectedly in May.

mixed signal

However, the economy has yet to feel much of the impact of consecutive rate hikes beyond the end of 2021, more are still on the way and many analysts are now predicting a recession.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said Thursday that investors are “interested” in thinking that a peak in interest rates will be short-lived given the persistence of inflation.

Bank rates are expected to peak at 5.50% next quarter, according to a Reuters poll of The Economist this week. Many investors expect it to break 6% by the end of the year.

Thursday’s data pointed to mixed signals from the housing market. On Thursday, some major lenders announced further increases in loan costs. In many cases, the average interest rate on mortgages offered through brokers is 6% or higher.

UK lenders approved 50,524 mortgages in May, up from a revised 49,020 in April, but down from around 66,000 in May last year when rising borrowing costs began to weigh on the housing market.

A Reuters poll pointed to an approval of around 49,700.

Paul Heywood, chief data and analytics officer at Equifax UK, said: “Despite rising mortgage approvals, serious concerns remain that the UK is headed for a ‘mortgage shock’ as homeowners exit pre-inflation deals.” the reporting agency said.

“British consumers have done remarkably well with managing their finances so far, but we are seeing new signs of stress,” he said.

The value of net mortgage lending decreased by £92m in May following a £1.466bn decline in April.

This was the first consecutive decline in net mortgage lending since records began in 1986.

($1 = 0.7908 pounds)

Report: Andy Bruce; Edited by William Schomberg, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, and Toby Chopra

