Blow to Sunak, British Court Rules Rwandan Deportation Plan Illegal | News





Judges said Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country after the plan came under heavy criticism from human rights groups.

A British court has ruled that the government’s controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is illegal because the African country cannot be considered a safe third country.

Amid major setbacks from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who promised to stop people from arriving across the strait in small boats, three appeals court judges on Thursday said deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda would make it illegal.

Deficiencies in Rwanda’s asylum system gave rise to substantial grounds for believing that those sent to Rwanda were at a real risk of being returned home and facing persecution or other inhuman treatment, Judge Ian Burnett said. He added that he too disagreed with the other two judges on this point.

The British government planned to deport asylum seekers to the East African country as part of a £120 million ($148 million) deal to prevent people from crossing the English Channel from France in small boats.

Alison Pickup, director of Asylum Aid, said many customers were breathing a sigh of relief.

Some of them have experienced torture, have had a very traumatic journey, and have been waiting for over a year to see if they can sue in England or be sent to the unknown country of Rwanda. Pickup told Al Jazeera.

She added that the ruling would give them confidence in their safety.

The government said it would appeal the decision.

The Rwandan government said the matter was a matter for a British court but there were exceptions to the judge’s conclusion.

Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world and has been recognized by UNHCR and other international organizations for exemplary refugee treatment.

Sunak under pressure

As well as fighting his own right-wing party and public criticism of immigrant and refugee arrivals, Sunak is stubbornly dealing with high inflation and cost-of-living crises.

Sunak has made stopping ships one of his priorities and hopes the drop in arrivals will help his Conservatives win the next general election.

The Rwanda plan was announced in April last year, but the first flight of deportations was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which issued an order banning any deportation until legal action was finalized in the UK.

In December, a high court ruled that the policy was legal, but the decision was challenged by asylum seekers in several countries, along with human rights groups who denounced it as cruel, inhuman and neocolonial.

In April, Home Secretary Suela Braberman said Rwanda was a safe country for resettlement of asylum seekers, but did not set a deadline for the first deportation.

The government has introduced a series of bills to curb migration, which has been strongly criticized by civil society.

In March, it proposed a controversial new law that would allow authorities to deport those arriving on shore in small boats across the English Channel that separates the island from France.

Several charities and human rights groups have criticized the scheme, known as the Illegal Immigration Act, for criminalizing the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.

Government figures show that more than 45,000 people crossed the strait into the country in 2022, up more than 17,000 from the previous year’s record.

