Chinese spy balloon allegedly used US-made material that could be purchased online

The Chinese balloon that flew over the United States before being shot down by the military in February used US-made components on board to perform surveillance, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, shedding more light on the incident which greatly aggravated diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing. .

A fighter jet flies past the remains of a large balloon after it was hit by a missile over the… [+] Atlantic Ocean, just off South Carolina near Myrtle Beach.

Citing unnamed US officials, the Journal reported that investigators found the spy balloon used a mix of commercially available US equipment that can be purchased online, as well as more specialized Chinese sensors.

Early results of the investigation by multiple agencies also revealed that the balloon’s spy equipment was capable of capturing photos, videos and other data that could be transmitted to China, the report added.

But investigators believe the balloon transmitted no data to China while flying over the United States, although it is unclear whether this was due to a glitch or to US military electronic countermeasures.

It’s also unclear whether U.S. officials plan to make these findings public or inform Chinese authorities.

Contra

The investigation’s purported findings appear to contradict an NBC News report from April that said the balloon collected data from sensitive US military sites and transmitted it to China in real time. The report, which quotes two unnamed senior US officials, adds that Beijing was able to control the flight path of the balloon and was able to collect information from electronic signals.

crucial quote

In a statement released in February, days before the balloon was shot down, Pentagon officials said: We believe this balloon has limited added value from an intelligence-gathering perspective. But we nevertheless take steps to protect ourselves against the collection of sensitive information by foreign intelligence.

Key context

The strained relations between the United States and China flared up again in late January and early February this year after a 200-foot-tall balloon flew over Alaska and the American mainland before being shot down by a plane. F-22 fighter near the South Carolina coast. US officials said the balloon was designed to spy on key US installations, a claim strongly denied by China. According to Chinese officials, it was a civilian weather balloon that had simply been blown off course, a claim these latest findings appear to refute. Later reports, citing US officials, suggested that Guam and Hawaii, which host critical US military bases, were the intended target of the spy balloon before it was blown off course. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said the whole incident was more embarrassing than intentional for Chinese leaders.

Further reading

Chinese balloon used American technology to spy on Americans (Wall Street Journal)

