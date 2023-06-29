UK ISIS terrorists planning massive attack on UK mainland





Iraqi counter-terrorism teams are conducting training in Baghdad earlier this month. Photo: Getty

British ISIS terrorists are planning to launch a major attack on British territory, according to Iraqi intelligence officials.

Abdul Wahab El-Saadi, Iraq’s top counter-terrorism leader, has warned that Islamic extremists are targeting Britain with massive attacks on public gatherings.

General Al-Saadi told the Mirror: ISIS is talking to the UK-based terrorists and we know what they are planning. It’s a big attack.

Over the past few weeks, we have launched major operations against IS, or the Islamic State, and have killed a large number of terrorists.

MORE: Paris is burning for a second day in a row as 150 people have been arrested after violent clashes with police over the shooting of a teenager.

Read more: Human remains believed to have been recovered from the wreckage of the implied Titanic

An Iraqi counter-terrorism team is training in Baghdad. Photo: Getty

Based on information found at the site of the latest raid, I can tell you that the next terrorist attack will be the UK.

When asked to describe the British cell, he said: All these terrorists are British nationals.

The Western Intelligence agency is currently working to crush the conspiracy.

Explosion during counterterrorism training in Baghdad. Photo: Getty

It can be cars, knives, guns and bombs, so there is no telling what form the attack they are about to launch will take, he added.

Baghdad is now devoting its resources to dealing with terrorist dens in Iraq.

We are at the forefront of the fight against the Islamic State, and we are shedding our blood to protect countries like Britain,” said General Al-Saadi.

A British special forces contingent will go to Iraq in the coming weeks to train more troops in the fight against extremist groups.

The UK’s terrorism threat level, set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center, is currently significant and highly likely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/british-isis-terrorists-planning-attack-uk-soil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos