Six questions facing US stock investors heading into the second half of 2023





NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. stock market rose in the first half of this year despite numerous headwinds, from turmoil in the banking sector to recurring doubts about the health of the economy.

With two days to go until the end of the first half, the S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 14% in 2023 – a rebound that surprised many analysts after stocks fell sharply in 2022. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) , tech-heavy, gained 29.9%, on track for its best first half in 40 years.

If history is any guide, the stocks’ strong start could give them a tailwind in the second half. Since 1945, the S&P 500 has climbed an average of 8% in the second half of the year while rising at least 10% in the first six months, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. .

Here are six key questions investors ask when assessing the market outlook:

WHERE IS THIS RECESSION?

The U.S. economy has proven resilient in the face of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, so far avoiding a recession that many forecasters predicted in early 2023.

While a recession is now seen as a less likely scenario this year, economic concerns have not gone away. A recession probability model run by the New York Federal Reserve based on the Treasury yield curve earlier this month predicted a 71% probability of a recession over the next 12 months.

The prospect of a soft landing, at least in investors’ minds, has gone from unlikely at the start of the year to now entirely possible, the UBS analysts wrote. Of course, this positive market scenario can quickly evaporate if inflation and employment data disappoint.

Some analysts also worry that corporate earnings estimates – which are expected to rise 1.4% in 2023 for S&P 500 companies, according to data from Refinitiv IBES – will have to be adjusted downwards sharply in the event of a slowdown.

HOW FAST WILL INFLATION FALL?

The annual inflation rate has halved since hitting 40-year highs last summer, but is well above the 2% level the Fed would like to see before it starts reversing tightening monetary policy. The Fed suspended rate hikes this month, but is expected to raise them again in July.

Some investors see moderate inflation combined with resilient growth as a so-called Goldilocks scenario favorable to asset prices.

CAN THE RALLY EXPAND?

A handful of megacap names such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) are driving the S&P 500 rally, raising fears the gains won’t be sustainable unless more no shares join them.

While the S&P 500 has gained 14% this year, the equal weight version of the index – a proxy for the average stock – has only gained 4.2%.

The gap between the two indexes is around levels last seen during the dotcom bubble, HSBC analysts noted in a recent report.

It is highly unlikely that a concentration of returns in the stocks of the largest companies will continue indefinitely, the bank analyst wrote.

WHEN WILL AI BEAR FINANCIAL FRUITS?

Enthusiasm about advances in artificial intelligence has helped push stocks higher and push up earnings estimates. Investors will be watching second-quarter results in the coming weeks for how soon companies expect the financial benefits to materialize.

The S&P 500 technology sector (.SPLRCT) now trades at 27 times forward earnings, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That’s above its average of 20.9 times earnings, although well below levels reached during the dotcom bubble.

WHERE ARE THE WEAKNESSES?

The banking sector crisis resulting from the failure of Silicon Valley banks in March did not end up being the systemic event that many feared, but investors remain on the lookout for other financial system vulnerabilities that are heightened. by the Fed’s most aggressive rate hike cycle in decades.

One such area is commercial real estate, with concerns stemming from persistent office space vacancies due to the pandemic.

Reuters Graphics CAN SHARES COMPETE WITH BONDS AND CASH?

Rising rates have propelled yields on fixed income assets and cash to their highest levels in decades, finally giving investors an alternative to equities. This does not appear to have hampered equity returns so far this year, but it could tarnish the attractiveness of equities going forward if rates remain high.

The equity risk premium — which measures the earnings yield of the S&P 500 relative to the yield of the 10-year Treasury note — puts stocks at their least attractive levels in more than a decade, according to Truist Advisory Services.

Reuters Charts

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio

