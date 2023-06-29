UK Prime Minister Sunak Hits When Court Rules Rwandan Deportation Plan Illegal





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the London Defense Conference at King’s College in central London on May 23, 2023.

Ben Stansol | ill | Getty Images

An appeals court ruled Thursday that the British government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was illegal, settling a campaign to block Prime Minister Rishi Sunak from crossing the English Channel in a small boat.

Three superior appellate judges ruled with a majority that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

Under an agreement signed last year, the government planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country, who had landed on the coast more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away.

The first planned flight of deportation was blocked a year ago by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordering a ban on any deportation pending the end of legal action in the UK.

In December, a high court ruled that the policy was legal, but asylum seekers and human rights groups in several countries, including Syria, Iraq and Iran, challenged the decision.

In announcing the Court of Appeal’s decision, Judge Ian Burnett said, “There are probable grounds to believe that flaws in Rwanda’s asylum system pose a real risk to those sent to Rwanda to return home. They may face persecution or other inhumane treatment.”

Burnett said he disagreed with the other two judges, and government sources said he was likely to challenge the UK Supreme Court’s ruling.

Even if the government succeeds there, it means that deportation flights are unlikely to start this year. Meanwhile, the ruling is a major blow to Sunak, who is dealing with high levels of inflation and declining public support, and mounting party and public pressure to deal with migrants arriving in small boats.

Sunak has made “stopping the boats” one of his top five priorities and hopes the drop in arrivals will help his Conservative Party achieve an unexpected victory in the next general election.

Home Secretary (Home Secretary) Suella Braverman is due to make a statement to Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

‘immoral, inefficient’

Political opponents said the government should scrap the policy. The Liberal Democrats said the policy was “immoral, inefficient and incredibly costly to taxpayers” and a “vanity project” for Braverman.

The average cost of sending an asylum seeker to Rwanda is £169,000 ($213,450), the government said this week. Opponents also say the government’s policy is to induce political support and will not address the underlying problem.

They claim that as most asylum seekers currently do not have a legal route to apply for refugee status to enter the UK to escape war or persecution, many see the dangerous small boat crossing as their only option.

Last year a record 45,755 people, mostly from France, crossed the Channel to England by small boat. More than 11,000 have arrived so far this year, a similar percentage to the first half of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/29/uk-government-plan-to-deport-migrants-to-rwanda-is-unlawful-court-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos