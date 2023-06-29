US economic growth rose much faster in the first quarter than expected





Washington, D.C. CNN —

The U.S. economy grew at a much faster pace in the first three months of the year than expected, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, rose at an annualized rate of 2% in the first quarter, up from the second estimate of 1.3%. It was also well above economists’ expectations of 1.4%, according to Refinitiv.

The department’s final estimate of first-quarter GDP reflected an upward revision to exports, consumer spending, state and local government spending, and investment by housing businesses, such as homeowners.

The new data showed that Americans were spending more on services and less on goods, including an increase in spending on health services. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic output, was revised to 4.2% from 3.8%. The latest estimate incorporates data from the Commerce Departments Quarterly Services Survey.

Revised trade flows contributed positively to GDP, with exports growing more than expected while imports were revised lower. First quarter exports were revised to 7.8% from 5.2%. Residential fixed investment expenditure by housing companies or owners weighed less on GDP. Non-residential businesses cut more than previously reported, particularly more on equipment purchases.

Shares rose as investors cheered the surprising strength reflected in the third estimate, but then pared their gains. Markets generally ignore GDP revisions, except when they are this large.

The final estimate of first-quarter GDP shows the US economy was in much better shape than previously thought, thanks to resilient US consumers, although economists say momentum has slowed in recent months.

As consumers continue to spend, they are exercising more discretion as persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle take their toll, wrote Gregory Daco, chief economist at Ernst & Young, in a note. of analyst. We still believe a recession is more likely than not, but we’ve lowered our odds of a recession to 55%, and if one were to materialize, it would have unique characteristics.

The Fed held its key federal funds rate steady in a range of 5-5.25% earlier this month, though most officials expect to raise rates twice more this year to successfully mitigate the downside. persistent inflationary pressures. Signs of a stronger economy could mean more rate hikes, as officials have made clear they are not done fighting inflation.

The strong 2% of GDP figure gives the Fed more leeway to raise the federal funds rate without plunging the economy into a recession, said Jos Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. A strong PCE number tomorrow, moreover, could reinforce expectations of higher inflation and the Fed becoming even more aggressive with the fed funds rate and for an even longer period than expected.

The Commerce Department releases the May reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge on Friday, which will be closely watched by Fed officials for their interest rate decision in July.

Yet this against the backdrop of banks tightening their lending standards, inflation still above the Fed’s 2% target, the restarting of student loan repayments later this year, and a steady market slowdown. work. Consumers face a tough economic landscape going forward, but many economists, in addition to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, have praised the resilience of the US economy.

And consumers could spend a little more as they still try to make up for lost time or secure purchases they weren’t able to make before.

Consumers who still have discretionary dollars to use are still spending them either on new cars, which were unavailable for the past two years due to chip shortages, or on services, the face-to-face economy where many of the plans have been derailed because of the pandemic, Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams told CNN.

CNN Krystal Hur contributed to this report.

