US Supreme Court Limits Consideration of Race in College Admissions





The U.S. Supreme Court has limited universities’ ability to consider race in admissions, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for the diversity policies of employers across the country.

The Supreme Court’s decision in two of the most high-profile cases heard this term marks a blow to affirmative action in the United States. The cases against the University of North Carolina, a public university, and Harvard University, the private Ivy League institution, were brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit seeking to abolish racial considerations in admissions.

Students for Fair Admissions had argued that the practice benefited black and Hispanic students at the expense of Asian Americans and others. He asked the court to overturn Grutter vs. Bollinger, a 2003 Supreme Court decision that allowed universities to consider race in admissions by reaffirming that diversity is in the interest of the US government.

The ruling is a powerful endorsement of color blindness that could transform public policy-making while giving critics a new avenue to pursue legal challenges to the consideration of race in business, government and education.

The business community, which fears it may be the next target of similar challenges, has been following the cases closely. Dozens of major companies, including American Airlines, General Electric, Meta, Google and Apple, filed a brief in support of the colleges, arguing that preventing universities from considering race in student admissions would undermine the efforts of the colleges. businesses to build a diverse workforce.

In the majority decision, the courts, six conservative justices, found that affirmative action in the schools’ admissions programs, which for decades have been a cornerstone of efforts to build diversity in student bodies, violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution. All three liberal justices dissented in the UNC case, though Ketanji Brown Jackson recused himself from the Harvard case.

Students should be treated based on their experiences as individuals and not based on their race, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority decision. Many universities have for too long done the exact opposite. And in doing so, they concluded, erroneously, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not the challenges overcome, the skills acquired or the lessons learned, but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate this choice.

Nevertheless, nothing in this advisory should be interpreted as prohibiting universities from considering a discussion of how race has affected one’s life, whether through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise, Roberts wrote.

In a concurring opinion, Clarence Thomas, who argued that Grutter should be overturned, described affirmative action as a form of racial discrimination.

It seems increasingly fashionable to adopt an anti-subordination view of the Fourteenth Amendment: that the amendment only prohibits laws that hurt, but do not help, black people, added Thomas, who is black.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the courts’ decision impedes and rolls back decades of previous and important progress, and cements a superficial rule of color blindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and keep counting.

She added that the court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.

Universities had warned that barring colleges from considering race in their admissions process would jeopardize the ability to build a diverse student body and urged the court to consider its educational benefits.

With the recklessness to let them eat cake, today the majority is pulling the cord and announcing color blindness for all by legal decree, wrote Jackson, the newest Supreme Court justice and the first black woman to serve on the court, in dissent.

No one benefits from ignorance, Jackson added, describing the majority perspective as an ostrich.

President Joe Biden blasted the decision on Thursday. Today, the court once again moved away from decades of precedent, he said in remarks from the White House.

This is not a normal court, he added.

Later, during an interview with MSNBC, Biden went further, saying the Supreme Court had gotten too extreme: I find this so outside of the core value system of the American people.

The courts’ decision has caused a setback for college diversity programs, said Sonja Starr, a professor at the University of Chicago School of Law.

Recommended

This is really just the beginning of the legal battles to come, she added. What’s at stake is actually a question that goes far beyond education, covering the future of the doctrine of color blindness.

The decision was immediately celebrated by Republican presidential candidates including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley, who is Indian-American, said in a statement: Picking winners and losers based on race is fundamentally wrong. This decision will help every student, regardless of background, have a better opportunity to achieve the American Dream.

Democrats denounced the decision. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, said the justices have put a giant hurdle in our country’s march toward racial justice.

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement that the college remains firmly committed to building a diverse student body. Claudine Gay, Harvard president-elect, said the decision would change how we pursue the educational benefits of diversity, but our commitment to this work remains unwavering.

Edward Blum, founder of Students for Fair Admissions, said the move marks the beginning of restoring the colorblind legal covenant that binds our multiracial, multiethnic nation together.

Additional reporting by James Politi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0ab0b596-b35a-4117-9f21-629d81456d4b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos