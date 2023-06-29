New Lucid Air UK Review





verdict

Besides the obvious handicap of left-hand driving, the Lucid Air does great on British roads. It’s comfortable, fun (not possible at this level of performance), spacious and luxurious. If the Air were certain to sell relatively well in the UK right-hand drive, it would also sell a few left-hand drive units before then.

Plans for right-hand drive Lucids may have gone awry (though Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson frowned when I suggested selling left-hand drive Lucids in the UK), but Auto Express took the opportunity for Rawlinson’s recent visit to the UK. Ask if you can give Lucid Air a try. Rawlinson, of course, was enthused. you will love it

While Wed had previously been able to drive an Air in California as part of the World Car Awards judging (the Air went on to win the World Luxury Car Award), driving on London’s bumpiest roads would be a much more rigorous test.

A test Air passed with flying colors. Ride comfort and EV don’t always go hand in hand, but during an hour-long drive around London’s West End and a little farther west, the Air proved more comfortable than the Tesla Model S and Kia EV6 decidedly better. , the ride comfort is on par with the Porsche Taycan.

You can certainly feel the weight of the car, but looking for drain covers, potholes, and other imperfections, it doesn’t exactly replicate limo-level comfort, but the not-too-distant ride is nicely damped.

Performance is predictably great, even when 0-40 mph is all we managed. Accelerating even in Smooth mode (Swift and Sprint are also available, with the caveat that the latter should only be used by experienced drivers and is the only setting that uses full power) puts a smile on your face when you accelerate. It’s instant response (amplified as you move through mods) and constant power make it ideal for moving in and out of city traffic.

Power is what all Lucids got with the bucket load Air tested. It is a Dutch-registered European-spec Performance Edition with dual motors (one on the front axle and one in the rear) and 1,390 bhp for a total output of 1,097 bhp. Nm torque. If you can get to 62 mph, it takes just 2.7 seconds from a standstill.

According to Rawlinson, Lucid is all about efficiency. This doesn’t just apply to performance, it drains all the energy from the battery with ultra-efficient motors that allow the car to go farther for every kWh of power.

The Performance model is housed in a 118 kWh battery pack and will run 471 miles on a full charge. The (very) slightly less powerful Range model claims a maximum range of 520 miles.

Efficiency also applies to charging, and thanks to Lucids 924-volt architecture, you can add 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes if the charger is powerful enough.

Fares weren’t a concern as we headed onto Western Avenue, stimulating the throttle as we changed lanes and skipped cabs. In our relatively slow-speed test, there’s little road and wind noise to worry about, and the natural sound of the electric motor kicking in when accelerating seems more natural than the fake tunes used by rival cars.

On slightly twisty roads and roundabouts, the steering feels weighty in the smooth setting, and doesn’t feel as heavy as you climb into sprints. Body control is good as the weight of the battery keeps the car resolutely flat through corners.

The car does a good job of disguising its 5m length and can be easily placed on tight city streets even when sitting to the left. Great visibility in all directions helps, with properly sized mirrors and a myriad of cameras that make parking easy.

The Air feels like a Tesla in retrospect, and it sounds true when Rawlinson explains how Lucid was designed from the inside out, unlike the Tesla he was in charge of.

So there are acres of room when the cabin is pushed forward, and the windshield flows right over the driver’s head, offering fantastic views of the London skyline to everyone aboard for our trip and plenty of rear room. Through a relatively narrow opening, the trunk offers a staggering 626 liters of space, while the pop-up faux-floor frunk is similarly astounding with an additional 283 liters of space.

Lucid also seems to have learned a lesson from Tesla when it comes to one of its US rival’s biggest bugbears: quality. While the Model S can feel a bit cheap and brittle, the Air feels more upscale and substantial, with a pretty upscale interior thanks to a careful selection of high-quality materials used throughout the cabin.

There are also more traditional approaches to technology implementation. A 34-inch-wide panel sits in front of the driver, and a vertical touchscreen sits below a row of delightful metal buttons in the center of the dash.

The menu system also seems very intuitive, but a short drive didn’t allow me to play around with all the options and settings on offer, and it includes everything you’d expect from driver assistance to luxury massages.

Rawlinson likes to point out that Lucid isn’t just a manufacturer of ridiculously expensive electric vehicles. The cheapest version of the Air, the rear-wheel-drive Air Pure, sells for $87,400 ($69,000) in the US. However, our top-spec Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model costs a whopping 218,000 (188,100), but smaller models now start at around half the price in Europe.

Model: Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Price: 218,000 (188,100) Powertrain: 118kWh battery 2 x e-motor Output/Torque: 1,097bhp/1,390Nm Transmission: 1-speed automatic, 4-wheel drive 0-100km/h: 2.7sec top Speed: 168 mph Range/Charge: 471 miles/300 miles in 20 minutes On Sale: TBD

