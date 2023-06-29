U.S. Supreme Court strikes down race-conscious admissions nationwide





The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down colleges’ use of racially aware admissions nationwide, ruling in two closely watched cases that the practice is racially discriminatory.

Writing for the majority of the courts, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said policies that purport to consider a candidate’s race as one factor among others actually violate the 14th’s Equal Protection Clause. amendment to the US Constitution.

The court allowed race-based college admissions only within narrow restrictions: such admissions programs must comply with rigorous scrutiny, can never use race as a stereotype or negative, and must at some point come to an end, Roberts wrote. Sponsor admissions systems fail each of these criteria.

Business, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions c. University of North Carolina, Nos. 201199 and 21707, challenged these institutions’ use of this contentious practice, known as racially aware admissions, and claimed they discriminate against applicants. Asian Americans. Chapel Hill and Harvard defended their policies and prevailed in court until the Supreme Court in January 2022 agreed to hear the cases. The judges heard oral arguments in both cases on October 31, 2022.

The decision overturns decades of legal precedent asserting that a diverse student body is a compelling public interest, a position that had allowed colleges to use race-conscious admissions to achieve that goal. In 1978, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke established that colleges could consider race in their admissions decisions to gain educational advantages, not to remedy past discrimination. In 2003, Grutter v. Bollinger, in which a white applicant sued the University of Michigan Law School over her denial of admission, upheld Bakke’s decision.

Compelling interests identified by colleges forming future leaders, acquiring new knowledge based on diverse perspectives, promoting a robust marketplace of ideas, and grooming engaged and productive citizens cannot be subject to meaningful judicial review, Roberts wrote. .

While these are laudable goals, they are not consistent enough for rigorous scrutiny, he wrote. It’s unclear how the courts are supposed to measure any of these goals, or if they could, to know when they were met so that racial preferences can end.

Roberts made an exception: The ruling does not apply to military academies, in light of the potentially distinct interests they may present, he wrote.

The UNC case was decided on a 6-3 decision; the Harvard case was a 6-2 decision because Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a member of Harvard’s board of trustees when the case was at an earlier stage, recused herself.

In oral argument last fall, the courts’ conservative majority was skeptical of college defenses, focusing much of their questioning on how college admissions might change if the court prohibited admissions officers to consider race in their assessments.

This will now be an issue that selective colleges will have to address. They will most likely learn from colleges in states that have already banned race-conscious admissions, such as California and Michigan.

In disagreement, Judge Sonia M. Sotomayor, in the Harvard case, and Judge Jackson, in the UNC case, wrote that the ruling would have devastating effects on equity in higher education. Today, this tribunal is obstructing and rolling back decades of previous and significant progress, Sotomayor wrote.

The courts’ decision, Sotomayor continued, cements a superficial rule of color blindness as a constitutional principle in a rampant segregationist society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.

Jackson wrote in his dissent that the ruling effectively amounted to ignorance. With the recklessness of letting them eat cake, today the majority is pulling the cord and announcing color blindness for all by legal decree, Jackson wrote. But considering race irrelevant in law doesn’t make it so important in life.

After California Proposition 209 eliminated race-based affirmative action in state public colleges in 1998, enrollment of students of color plummeted, especially at the most selective institutions in the state systems. ‘University of California. The system spent more than half a billion dollars on recruiting to halt the decline, but student diversity continued to slow.

The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor told judges last year that its officials had tried a host of strategies to enroll more students of color in a racially neutral way, such as offering more financial aid to students. from low socio-economic backgrounds with little success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chronicle.com/article/u-s-supreme-court-strikes-down-race-conscious-admissions-nationwide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos