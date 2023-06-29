10 Worst American Cities for Renters





Renting can be a strategic decision, whether you’re saving up to buy a home or want a more flexible lifestyle than home ownership can offer. But when looking for a place to live, you can’t always choose the cheapest option if you also want comforts like job security and access to nature.

To determine the best and worst places for renters, RentCafe ranked 136 U.S. cities on metrics ranging from average apartment size to local unemployment rates to influx of new businesses.

While the best cities for renters offer strong local economies and great apartments at reasonable prices, the worst cities for renters leave a lot to be desired. You usually pay less rent at the expense of job opportunities in the area or you pay too much rent when you earn a decent living.

RentCafe has created a scoring system using 20 different measures in three categories of cost of living, local economy and quality of life to rank the situation of renters in each locality.

Each category considered metrics data like these:

Cost of Living: Includes local cost of living estimates, lease renewal rates, and market competition. Local Economy: Includes labor market indicators such as unemployment (based on 5-year Census Bureau estimates) and job growth rates and renter incomes. Quality of life: Includes apartment locations, school quality, and natural amenities.

Detroit is the worst city for renters, according to the Rent Comparison website. While it may feature some particularly affordable units in the rental market with an average rent of just $1,215 per month, Detroit’s high unemployment rate, low average renter income of just $26,371 per year, and low potential for job growth make it a tough place for renters. go forward.

Outside of Detroit, however, you’ll find most of the 10 lowest rented cities along the coasts, especially in the northeast. Here are RentCafe’s worst cities for renters.

The 10 Worst Places in the United States for RentersDetroitNewark, New JerseyBrooklyn, New YorkManhattan, New YorkHartford, ConnecticutDayton, OhioAnaheim, CaliforniaQueens, New YorkRochester, New YorkStockton, California

Behind Detroit, four northeast locations offer the lowest-rated scenarios for renters. Higher incomes help renters in these locations cope, but their quality of life may be lacking with limited options for well-positioned apartments and reduced access to natural amenities, according to RentCafe.

While many of the best cities for RentCafe tenants hail from Texas, New York locations nearly fill the bottom of the rankings, with four entries in the list’s worst 10.

New York: not the “biggest city in the world” for renters

High rent prices almost completely overshadow the advantages of renting and living in New York City, which include high incomes, decent job growth rates, and centrally located apartments.

Renters in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the second and third worst places, have relatively high salaries, respectively, with Brooklyn renters earning $54,032 a year and Manhattan residents earning $76,806 a year on average.

But these wages are deeply reduced by high rental prices. RentCafe estimates that apartments rent for an average of $4,614 per month in Manhattan and $3,250 in Brooklyn, though apartment size and quality can certainly affect what you actually pay.

Based on RentCafe’s analysis, Queens would be the best value for renters in New York City, as it shares some of the strong local economic factors like job growth with Manhattan and Brooklyn, but at a price significantly lower.

Renters in Queens earn higher salaries by $62,244 a year on average than their Brooklyn peers and tend to pay less in rent at an average of $2,801.

