UK Water Collapse Resurrects Banking Crisis Dilemma





LONDON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The UK’s water crisis is reviving the 2008-style dilemma. The government could take over heavily indebted Thames Water, an ill-fated privately owned utility unable to meet capital needs that could reach £10 billion. As governments discovered when trying to support banks like the Royal Bank of Scotland during the global financial crisis, they may have to choose between two bad options.

The Thames Waters troubles started in the 1980s. UK water companies were a poor choice for privatization. They are natural monopolies with limited scope for shareholder returns due to limited competition and the need for large investments. But they also had no debt, giving shareholders an easy way to make money. Water regulator Ofwat allows capital returns by assuming a given level of debt when setting up the sector, so consumers charge for additional borrowing that lowers the cost of capital and saves more for shareholders. Regulators have lowered prices and encouraged utilities to borrow more to increase their bottom line.

Lending sprees were made possible through securitization structures. As well as borrowing from British water companies, shareholders prepared the parent company, which in turn relied on the utility’s dividend. In March 2022, sector average debt was 69% of regulatory capital value (RCV), a metric used to determine asset value, with total debt at £60.6 billion. Under the ownership of Macquarie (MQG.AX), which lasted from 2006 to 2016, Thames debt grew to over 80% of RCV.

But despite their stable earnings, water companies can’t cut their debt quickly. Thames generates very little free cash flow. Profitability remains in the same 50% EBITDA margin territory, and investment needs are high. So debt has hovered around 80% of RCV levels in recent years. That’s despite the fact that the current owners, led by Canada Pension Fund, haven’t withdrawn from dividends since the Ontario Municipal Employee Retirement System took over the group and put money in last year.

However, there are other problems. The industry in general and Thames in particular have suffered from poor performance and fines leading to low performance and high borrowing. The bigger the scandal over dumping waste, the more likely you will be punished. Finally, inflation has increased costs and hurt companies that rely on debt tied to retail price indexes.

Current Thames shareholders have already committed to injecting an additional £1bn into the group. The problem is that Thames is not an easy investment case, as it is heavily in debt, has no dividends, and is likely to see strong investment demand in the future. If that money doesn’t come in or isn’t enough, the company risks struggling to raise the capital it needs. The Guardian said it could be up to £10 billion. Therefore, the government is preparing an executive branch to control the group.

The best solution for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might be a regulatory adjustment that does not require cash. Ofwat may allow Thames to raise prices, defer fines and give it more time to meet its investment targets. That way, it’s easier for current or new shareholders to put in more money. But ahead of the 2024 election, higher bills are politically toxic. And if the capital hole is too big, there’s Sunak, like his 2008 predecessor Gordon Brown. , you have to choose between two unattractive options.

The first involves an RBS-style bailout, in which Sunak injects sufficient amounts of state equity into Thames to reassure debt investors about the company’s health. A related and less expensive option would be the aquatic version of the UK’s 2008 credit guarantee scheme. Here, the state guarantees the issuance of new debt. The former would be a highly visible injection of billions of pounds of state capital. The latter is less obvious but will still seem trivial to creditors. Creditors will benefit from leaving Thames in too much debt.

The second option is to haircut the creditor. Investors who bought bonds issued by Kemble, the parent company of Thames above the regulated utility company, could face either. The security was priced at 55% of par value on Wednesday, making it very loss-prone. However, outstanding debt is only around £400m.

The bigger question is whether the capital hole is so great that the state should reduce the £14bn of debt issued by the utility itself. Issued through a vehicle called Thames Water Utilities Finance. The additional revenue investors demanded to hold 2032 bonds surged 30 basis points on Wednesday, a sign of greater perceived default risk.

But Sunak would be equally wary of doing so. Burning utility group debt investors may be reluctant to finance other debt utilities, stimulating financing for the entire sector. Ofwat has already raised concerns with other groups such as Yorkshire Water and SES Water. Fears of this kind of contagion have been the reason regulators have been reluctant to cut the heads of senior bank creditors since 2008. In 2023, the same logic could allow the UK to bail out again a sector that deserves a strong bailout.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. Opinions expressed are his/her own. Updated graphically.)

context news

On 28 June The Guardian newspaper reported that Thameswater may need £10bn more than expected to bolster its infrastructure, citing officials in government discussions on the utility’s future.

Sky News reported on June 28 that Britain is preparing a contingency plan to put Thames into administration if it cannot pay its debts in the coming months.

Thames Water CEO Sarah Bentley abruptly resigned on June 27th. The company has appointed advisors to help with the funding cliff, Sky News reported in March.

The UK’s largest water company had debt of £13.8bn as of September, equivalent to 80% of its regulatory capital value. In a statement, it said it had £4.4 billion of liquidity and continued to work constructively with shareholders to provide additional funding.

Thames shareholders, led by the Ontario Municipal Employee Retirement System, have committed to providing an additional £1.5 billion in 2022. So far they have paid £500m.

Edited by George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Opinions expressed are those of the authors. This does not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and freedom without prejudice under the Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/uk-water-meltdown-resurrects-bank-crisis-dilemmas-2023-06-29/

