US top court bars colleges from considering race in admissions | Court News





The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that colleges must stop considering race as a factor in their admissions policies, reversing so-called affirmative action efforts aimed at boosting enrollment of black students and Latinos in top universities.

Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling came in response to lawsuits that challenged policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) by claiming that admissions programs for privacy-conscious students race discriminated against white and Asian-American candidates.

The ruling is the latest from the conservative-dominated court to advance right-wing political causes, and it could have significant implications for US college enrollment and diversity on campuses across the country.

President Joe Biden on Thursday denounced the courts’ ruling, calling on universities to continue advancing diversity despite the ruling, taking into account race-related factors like adversity.

I’ve always believed that America’s promise is great enough for everyone to succeed, and that each generation of Americans we’ve benefited by opening the doors of opportunity a little wider to include those who have been left behind. account, Biden told reporters.

He pointed out that the supreme court overturned previous rulings that set legal standards in its decision on Thursday. We can’t let this decision be the final word on this, Biden said.

When asked if the Supreme Court was rogue, Biden said it was not a normal court.

The Supreme Court ultimately found that the affirmative action violated provisions of the US Constitution that establish equal protection under the law.

University admissions are zero-sum. An advantage given to some applicants but not to others necessarily benefits the former group at the expense of the latter, the Supreme Court said in its ruling, embracing the argument that affirmative action benefiting some minority students disadvantages others.

Decision and dissent

The vote was six to three in the UNC case and six to two in the Harvard case, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the latter because she had been a member of an advisory board at the ‘university.

In a dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that indifference to race does not advance equality, pointing out that racial inequality continues to prevail in the United States, including in the United States. UNC and Harvard.

Ignoring race will not equalize a racially unequal society. What was true in the 1860s, and again in 1954, is true today: Equality requires recognition of inequality, she said, referring to the American Civil War that ended to slavery and the civil rights movement, respectively.

The NAACP civil rights group was quick to denounce the decision of the major courts on Thursday.

It’s a dark day in America, Wisdom Cole, national director of the group’s youth and college division, said in a statement.

Affirmative action has been a beacon of hope for generations of black students. It presented itself as a powerful force against the insidious poison of racism and sexism, aiming to level the playing field and provide a fair chance at high quality education for all.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also denounced the decision, calling it a giant roadblock in the country’s march toward racial justice.

The Supreme Court’s decision has put a giant roadblock in America’s march toward racial justice.

The consequences will be felt immediately as students of color will face an admissions cycle next year with fewer opportunities.

These negative consequences could continue for generations. pic.twitter.com/4ITfj9nry9

Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2023

affirmative action

The Congressional Black Caucus also struck in the upper court. By making an affirmative action ruling so sweeping that it denies young people seeking an education equal opportunity in our education system, the Supreme Court questioned its own legitimacy, he said. she said in a statement.

As part of the affirmative action, some US colleges considered race among several factors when evaluating student applications, increasing chances for black and other minority students.

Proponents of the practice have argued that it aims to correct some of the historic injustices people of color face in the United States and level the playing field for all students.

They also pointed to the racial wealth gap, as well as some legacy college admissions programs that favor the children of institution graduates.

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that if the Supreme Court is serious about so-called color blindness, judges should also abolish inherited admissions, which she called affirmative action for the privileged.

Critics of affirmative action have argued that affirmative action works against white students and some minority students, namely Asian Americans, who may also come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

On Thursday, Republican Senator Tom Cotton called the affirmative action systemic discrimination and expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for its ruling.

Admissions should be decided on merit, not skin color, Cotton wrote on Twitter.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican Minority Leader in the U.S. Senate, also hailed the decision as making it clear that students will have a fair chance at college and the American dream based on merit, not illegal social engineering.

Today’s Supreme Court rulings make it clear that students will have a fair chance at college and the American dream based on merit, not illegal social engineering.

Full statement: https://t.co/EHPLi78LBK

Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 29, 2023

Core values

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeeras Rosiland Jordan said the Supreme Court’s decision is incredibly important and will affect American universities’ efforts to build diversity.

Affirmative action, Jordan explained, was not just about trying to remedy past discrimination, but also about [helped] schools are achieving what they believe to be a laudable goal, which is to expose young people starting out in life to other people from different backgrounds.

Nine US states have already banned colleges from considering race in applications, and several of them saw a drop in minority student enrollment after the restriction.

For example, at the University of Michigan, black student enrollment fell to 4% in 2022 from 7% when the state ended affirmative action in 2006.

Harvard said Thursday it would work to preserve its core values ​​while complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

We write today to reaffirm the fundamental principle that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and research depend on a community of people from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences. This principle is as true and important today as it was yesterday, university leaders said in a statement.

