UK Passes Legislation Recognizing Cryptocurrency as a Regulated Financial Activity, Boosting Adoption in Europe

Britain passed the Financial Services and Markets Act after receiving King Charles’ approval. Like MiCA, the new legislation will bring cryptocurrencies and stablecoins into the scope of regulation. Cryptocurrency adoption in Europe has snowballed since the approval of MiCA, with the UK joining the league despite not being part of the bloc.

The UK has become part of the list of countries that have officially introduced regulation to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The move in the UK and Northern Ireland has put them ahead of the US in terms of adoption despite having a much smaller user base than the US.

UK introduces regulation to cryptocurrencies

The Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMB) received royal assent from King Charles on Thursday. The passage of this bill means that cryptocurrencies will now be recognized as a regulated financial activity bringing it within the established regulations for the market.

In an official statement following royal ashes, Treasury Secretary for Economics Andrew Griffith said:

“This groundbreaking legislation gives us control over the Financial Services Code of Regulations, supporting UK businesses and consumers and driving growth.

According to the UK government, the bill also includes new powers available because of Brexit. It could reportedly free up around £100 billion for productive investment, spur innovation and help grow the country’s economy.

FSMB will also lay the groundwork for advancement in the blockchain sector, in addition to establishing:

Strengthen scrutiny of financial services regulators to ensure clear accountability, adequate democratic input and transparent oversight. It implements the main findings of the wholesale market review by removing unnecessary restrictions on the wholesale market. The law protects free access to cash and introduces important safeguards for victims of authorized push payment scams. Enable regulation of crypto assets to support secure adoption in the UK. It builds a ‘sandbox’ that can facilitate the use of new technologies such as blockchain in financial markets.

After approval, Britain joined the European Union. Because this bloc was one of the first major administrations in the world to introduce cryptocurrencies into regulatory scope. The EU Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation paved the way for other governments to introduce large-scale regulations, enabling the rapid pace of cryptocurrency development.

EU law is due to come into force next year, but the effects are already being seen. Earlier this week, German software giant SAP chose its stablecoin USDC (USD Coin) to test cross-border payments to address the challenges businesses face when sending money across borders.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, this puts the UK ahead of the US, which is still years away from adopting regulations for cryptocurrencies. Developments are concerning as the US has over 54 million users as of 2023, while the UK only has 31 million.

crypto user base

So the US could lose its user and developer base if other countries find a more supportive policy, as was the case with Coinbase recently. Also, vulnerabilities persist, especially as the SEC is at war with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, along with payment network Ripple (XRP).

