Squeezed UK households withdraw record savings in May | UK cost of living crisis





British households are pulling money out of their savings accounts at the fastest rate in history, using rainy day funds to weather the stormy cost of living.

According to figures from the Bank of England, households withdrew a net $4.6 billion from banks and the Building Society in May, the highest level since monthly data collection began in October 1997.

These figures suggest that those who can do so are running out of money to maintain a standard of living or pay off a mortgage or loan before refinancing at a higher interest rate.

Richard Lane, Director of External Affairs at Debt Charity StepChange, said:

Whether it’s exorbitant energy bills, sudden spikes in mortgage payments or gradual increases in weekly grocery store prices, cost pressures are everywhere and erode people’s financial leeway, leaving them more vulnerable to harmful borrowing and troubled debt.

chart

More than 2.4 million homeowners, or about a quarter of the market, in fixed-rate mortgages expect their monthly payments to rise sharply between now and the end of 2024 after 13 consecutive rate hikes by banks to combat stubbornly high inflation. seems to be

The UK’s biggest lenders, including Nationwide, NatWest and HSBC, have scrambled to pull off hundreds of cheap deals in recent weeks, pushing the cost of a typical new two-year fixed-rate mortgage to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate rose to 6.37 per cent on Thursday from 6.3 per cent on Wednesday, according to data provider Moneyfacts. The five-year average rate moved closer to 6%, from 5.91% the previous day to 5.94% on Thursday.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at the accounting firm RSM UK, said households plundering their savings amid a scramble to book tickets for summer holidays and concerts in recent months could reflect rising consumer confidence. But it seems more likely that households are using their savings to pay off debt that has recently become much more expensive, he said.

The Banks snapshot also showed a slight increase in mortgage approvals, from 49,000 in April to 50,500 in May. But economists say this will be short-lived given rising mortgage rates this month.

Andrew Wishart, chief real estate economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, described the situation as the calm before the storm. With mortgage rates currently at the same level as last October and November, lending volume will fall back to financial crisis levels in the coming months, he said.

Households have built up savings at record levels during the pandemic, raised an estimated $200 billion in additional savings as lockdowns force consumers to stay home, and supported the incomes of millions of workers with furloughs.

Daniel Mahoney, British economist at Handelsbanken, said: This provides strong evidence that households are indulging in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic to maintain standards of living during the current cost-of-living pressure from a high inflation environment.

However, most households in the top 40% of incomes experienced significant savings growth, while the bottom one-fifth lost money. Many people, especially among young adults, low-income people, and renters, have no savings or little reserves.

