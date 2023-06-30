US Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in Harvard and UNC cases | United States Supreme Court





The United States Supreme Court, pushed by its conservative supermajority, ended race-conscious admissions at universities across the country on Thursday, throwing away decades of precedent in American life and dealing a blow to the cause of a greater student diversity on campus.

Conservative justices concluded that admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution. This effectively prohibits the use of affirmative action policies in the United States that have acted as a tipping point, among many other admissions factors, to increase the number of black, Hispanic and other minority students under -represented in some American colleges and universities of higher education.

The court found that the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina failed to adhere to the narrow restrictions set out by the court in previous cases, noting that university programs must comply under rigorous scrutiny, can never use race as a stereotype or negative, and must end at some point.

The nine-member tribunal’s six conservative-leaning justices prevailed over the three liberal-leaning justices, with the tribunal’s newest member and first black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissenting outright saying the ruling meant it would take longer long for racism to leave us.

Joe Biden has said he is considering executive action and will ask the Department of Education to consider ways to maintain diversity in university student bodies.

The US president said it was not a normal court of the bench, which swung far to the right with the appointment of three right-wing justices during Donald Trump’s presidency, giving him a 6-6 conservative supermajority 3.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said: Discrimination still exists in America. Today’s decision does not change that. It’s a simple fact.

An analysis of student records by Students for Fair Admissions, a conservative activist group representing Asian American students in the lawsuit against Harvard, found that the institution, on average, assessed Asian American applicants to lower personality and likability ratings than others. In closing arguments, Harvard attorney Seth Waxman argued that the university did not discriminate against Asian Americans, noting that the university considered several factors in their admissions process.

The court found that the reasons given by the universities for using race as a factor in improving diversity do not establish a significant link between the means they employ and the objectives they pursue.

In a majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that despite the universities’ laudable goals, they failed to meet constitutional standards. The opaque categories used by universities to measure racial composition were clearly too broad and undermined, rather than promoted, respondents’ goals, Roberts wrote. Roberts added that the Harvard program has resulted in fewer Asian American students being admitted to college, violating the Equal Protection Clauses standard that race can never be used as a negative.

Yet by accepting race-based admissions programs in which some students may gain preferences based on race alone, respondent programs condone the very thing Grutter gave up on: stereotyping, Roberts wrote.

Respondents’ assertion that race is never a negative factor in their admissions programs cannot stand up to scrutiny, Roberts wrote. University admissions are zero-sum, and an advantage given to some applicants but not to others necessarily benefits the former at the expense of the latter.

Courts’ ruling against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina will limit the power of colleges and universities, especially at selective institutions, to consider an applicant’s race as a factor in the admissions process . Previous research shows that ending racial awareness in college admissions, which affects about a quarter of U.S. colleges and universities, will lead to fewer black, Latino, and Indigenous students being admitted to highly selective universities. This can lead to a cascading reshuffling of these students to other less selective universities and is likely to make elite institutions less diverse.

Highly selective private and public universities will now strive to seek out racially neutral alternatives to improve diversity, a phenomenon that previous research in states where affirmative action is already banned will not reach. the same level of diversity as racially aware admissions would.

The court noted that students could still discuss their race in their applications, but that universities had erroneously concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity was not the challenges overcome, the skills acquired or the lessons learned, but the color of his skin.

The court argued that the universities’ underlying goal of using race-conscious admissions until meaningful representation and diversity is achieved on their campuses lacks a logical endpoint and results in racial balance. unconstitutional.

Thursday’s court decision tears at the fabric of college campuses, bucking decades of precedent consistently upheld by the nation’s top court. In the 1960s, after John F Kennedy first ordered government contractors to take positive action to combat racial discrimination, colleges and universities developed policies to further diversify enrollment.

The idea met its first challenge in 1978, in a case involving Allan Bakke, a white man who was denied admission to the University of California at Davis Medical School. The court found that race could be considered in the admissions process, but barred colleges from setting racial quotas.

In 2003, in Grutter v. Bollinger, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that institutions of higher learning may consider race as a means of achieving diversity in colleges and universities because it represented compelling government interest.

From then on, however, time ran out for racially conscious admissions: Judge Sandra Day O’Connor wrote in a majority opinion that in 25 years the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary.

For the past decade, conservative activist Edward Blum has led challenges aimed at reducing racial preferences in different aspects of American society, most recently in a 2013 case gutting the Voting Rights Act.

More than a decade later, in 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court voted narrowly to uphold race-conscious admissions in a Blum-backed case by Abigail Fisher, a white woman who was denied immigration. admission to the University of Texas at Austin.

But since then the court has moved further to the right, with a supermajority of six conservative judges following new appointments under the Trump administration.

The point of the equal protection clause is that treating someone differently because of their skin color is not like treating them differently because they come from a city or a suburb, or because he plays the violin badly or well, wrote Roberts.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the Harvard case, but delivered a searing dissent in the UNC case, noting: Although formal legal barriers related to race have disappeared, race still matters to experiences experienced by all Americans in countless ways, and today’s decision makes things worse, not better.

If colleges in this country are required to ignore one thing that matters, it won’t go away, Jackson wrote. It will take longer for racism to leave us. And, ultimately, ignoring race makes it even more important.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor also issued a dissent, warning that the ruling would entrench segregation in higher education.

The results of the affirmative action bans have been devastating and long-lasting, seeing the number of black and Latino students plummet.

