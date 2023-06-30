US lifts Ethiopia’s human rights violation designation





The Biden administration has quietly informed Congress that as far as it is concerned, Ethiopia no longer engages in a series of gross human rights abuses, lifting a legal designation that will pave the way for the resumption of sending US and international economic aid to the East African country, according to an internal notification from the US Treasury Department and officials familiar with the matter.

The move comes as Washington seeks to revamp its relationship with Ethiopia, one of East Africa’s largest economies, after the country emerged last year from a brutal civil war seen as the bloodiest conflict of the 21st century.

The decision appears to contradict reports of ongoing human rights abuses and ethnic cleansing campaigns in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, potentially undermining the Biden administrations’ commitment to uplifting human rights. at the top of its foreign policy agenda.

Yet the Biden administration’s latest decision to lift the designation shows how keen it is to strengthen ties with Ethiopia, which it sees as an anchor for US engagement on the continent and a crucial player in African security and development initiatives. Ethiopia is a major troop contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and is host to the African Union. More recently, US President Joe Biden praised the Ethiopian government for its role in supporting the rapid evacuation of US diplomats and citizens from Sudan as the country descended into conflict.

The Treasury Department notified Congress this week that, based on a recent State Department assessment, it determined that Ethiopia no longer engaged in a pattern of gross human rights abuses, according to a copy of the Congressional notice seen by Foreign Policy.

The notification follows a major international aid scandal in Ethiopia. This month, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced it would suspend all food aid to Ethiopia after uncovering a widespread and coordinated theft of lifesaving aid for millions of people still affected by the fallout from the war and threatened with starvation. The massive theft scheme involved members of Ethiopia’s federal and regional governments, according to The Washington Post. The State Department said this month it welcomed the Ethiopian government’s commitment to help investigate the aid program.

In June, Human Rights Watch released a report which found that authorities in the Western Tigray area of ​​Ethiopia had continued a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Tigrayans despite a truce officially ending the war in November by Ethiopian authorities in Western Tiger.

With the new notification from the Biden administrations that gross human rights abuses are no longer occurring in Ethiopia, Washington can begin to reopen the taps of direct US economic aid to Addis Ababa and also unblock key International Monetary Fund (IMF) programs to help Ethiopia’s ailing economy. potentially closing gaps in public financing and reworking its soaring public debt.

Under Section 701 of the International Financial Institutions Act of 1977, US executive directors of international financial institutions (IFIs), such as the IMF and multilateral development banks, are instructed to oppose loans or financial aid to countries implicated in human rights violations. The Treasury will cease directing relevant U.S. executive directors of IFIs to oppose any loans, financial aid extensions, or technical assistance to Ethiopia, the new notification to Congress says.

The Treasury Department declined to comment, and the State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States halted economic aid to Ethiopia during the Tigray War, which officially lasted from November 2020 to November 2022. The conflict was marked by widespread atrocities by all warring factions, including massacres of civilians, armed starvation, ethnic cleansing and sexual slavery. . The lifting of this designation, seven months after the official end of the war, will give Washington more weight in IMF negotiations with Ethiopia.

Rights groups have criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the conflict in Ethiopia, where some say the death toll stands at 600,000, over its vigorous response to the Russia’s war in Ukraine, which claimed at least 354,000 casualties according to US estimates.

Human rights advocates point to the various sanctions regimes imposed as a weathervane of how the conflicts are actually perceived in Washington. While both conflicts have been marked by widespread atrocities and alleged war crimes, the United States has imposed more than 3,100 sanctions on Russian entities alone, while it has imposed only six sanctions related to the war in Ethiopia, although these six sanctions only targeted officials and entities in neighboring Eritrea for its role in the conflict.

