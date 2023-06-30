US Supreme Court rules against race-conscious college admissions





The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that race cannot be a factor and forcing higher education institutions to seek new ways to reach diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans to Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not the challenges overcome, the skills acquired or the lessons learned, but the color of his skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate this choice.

Judge Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second black judge, who had long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision views college admissions policies for what they are: racial preferences without rudder designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entry. Classes.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision undoes decades of previous and important progress.

Echoing his dissent, President Joe Biden said he strongly, strongly disagrees with the court’s decision. He urged colleges not to let the decision be the final word.

“They should not abandon their commitment to ensuring that student bodies of diverse backgrounds and experiences reflect all of America,” Biden said from the White House. He said colleges should assess the adversity overcome by applicants.

Thomas and Sotomayor, the two judges who have acknowledged that affirmative action has played a role in their admissions to college and law school, took the unusual step of reading a summary of their opinions aloud in the courtroom.

In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the courts’ first black judge, called the decision a real tragedy for all of us.

Jackson, who was not involved in the Harvard case because she had served on an advisory board, wrote: With the recklessness of letting them eat cake, today the majority pulls on the cord and announces color blindness for all by legal decision. But considering race irrelevant in law doesn’t make it so important in life.

The vote was 6-3 in the case of North Carolina and 6-2 in the case of Harvard. Judge Elena Kagan was the other dissenter.

Two former presidents have offered starkly different views on the High Court’s decision.

Former President Donald Trump, the current GOP presidential frontrunner, wrote on his social media network that the decision marks a big day for America. People with extraordinary abilities and everything necessary for success, including the future greatness of our country, are finally being rewarded.

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that affirmative action allows generations of students like Michelle and me to prove who we belong. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve and help students around the world gain new perspectives.

The Supreme Court has upheld race-conscious college admissions programs twice in the past 20 years, including as recently as 2016.

But that was before the three appointees of former President Donald Trump joined the court. During oral arguments at the end of October, the six conservative justices expressed doubts about this practice, which had been confirmed by Supreme Court decisions dating back to 1978.

Lower courts had also upheld the UNC and Harvard programs, dismissing allegations that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants.

The college admissions disputes are among several high-profile race-focused cases in America and have been heard by the conservative-dominated but most diverse court ever. Among the nine judges are four women, two blacks and one Latina.

Earlier in June, judges decided a suffrage case in favor of black voters in Alabama and dismissed a race-based challenge to a Native American child welfare law.

The affirmative action cases were brought by conservative activist Edward Blum, who was also behind a previous affirmative action challenge against the University of Texas, as well as the case that led the court in 2013 to end the use of a key provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act. .

Blum formed Students for Fair Admissions, which sued both schools in 2014.

The group argued that the Constitution prohibits the use of race in college admissions and called for the reversal of previous Supreme Court rulings that said otherwise.

Roberts’ opinion did indeed, wrote Thomas and the Dissenters.

The only higher education institutions explicitly excluded from the ruling are the nation’s military academies, Roberts wrote, suggesting that national security interests could affect the legal analysis.

The Blums group had argued that colleges and universities could use other racially neutral means to bring together a diverse student body, including focusing on socioeconomic status and eliminating preference for children of alumni and major donors.

Schools said they used race in a limited way, but eliminating it altogether as a factor would make it much more difficult to achieve a student body that resembles America.

At the eight Ivy League universities, the number of nonwhite students increased by 55% between 2010 and 2021, according to federal data. This group, which includes Native American, Asian, Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander and biracial students, made up 35% of students at these campuses in 2021, up from 27% in 2010.

The end of affirmative action in higher education in California, Michigan, Washington State and elsewhere has led to a sharp drop in minority enrollment at major public universities in the states.

They are among nine states that already ban any consideration of race in admissions to their public colleges and universities. The others are: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Oklahoma.

In 2020, California voters easily rejected a ballot measure to bring back affirmative action.

A poll last month by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 63% of American adults say the court should allow colleges to consider race in the admissions process, but few think that the race of students should ultimately play a major role in decisions. . A Pew Research Center survey released last week found that half of Americans disapprove of candidates’ racial considerations, while a third approve.

Both CJ and Jackson received their undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard. Two other judges, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch, went to law school there, and Kagan was the first woman to serve as dean of law schools.

All but one of the US colleges and universities the judges attended urged the court to preserve race-conscious admissions.

These schools Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Notre Dame and Holy Cross joined briefs in defending Harvard and UNC’s admissions plans.

Only Judge Amy Coney Barretts, undergraduate alma mater, Rhodes College, in Memphis, Tennessee, was not involved in the cases.

