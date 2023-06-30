British Prime Minister Sunak Hits When Court Rules Rwandan Deportation Plan Illegal





Asylum Seekers, Charities Win Legal Challenge Britain Says Deportation Policy Will Stop Channel Crossing Prime Minister Sunak Is Under Pressure To Handle Small Boat Arrivals PM Says Government Will Appeal To Supreme Court

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would appeal to the UK’s Supreme Court after the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed illegal, which would result in asylum-seekers traveling in small boats to Rwanda. It was a major blow to his promise to prevent their arrival. .

Under an initial £140 million ($177 million) deal signed last year, the UK planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers arriving on its shores more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to the East African country.

The government claims the plan will crush the traffickers’ business model, but critics say the policy is inhumane and won’t work. On Thursday, the Court of Appeals ruled by a 2-1 majority that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

“I respect the Court, but I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions,” Sunak said in a statement, adding that the government would reverse the UK Supreme Court’s decision.

“This government’s policy is very simple,” he added. “It is this country and your government that decides who comes here, not criminal gangs.” “And I will do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

The ruling is a major blow to Sunak as he grapples with high inflation, rising interest rates and waning public support amid growing party and public pressure to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers costing him £3 billion a year in accommodation.

Sunak has made “stop the boat” one of his top five priorities and hopes the drop in arrivals will help his Conservatives, who are about 20 points behind in opinion polls, secure an unexpected victory in the next general election.

Rwanda’s first deportation plan was blocked a year ago by a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordering a ban on any deportations pending legal action in the UK.

In December, a high court ruled that the policy was legal, but asylum seekers and human rights groups in several countries, including Syria, Iraq and Iran, challenged the decision.

‘Inhuman treatment’

The Court of Appeals ruled on flaws in Rwanda’s asylum system. This means that there are probable grounds to believe that people sent to Rwanda will be returned to their countries of origin where they will be subjected to “persecution or other inhuman treatment.”

“As a result, the High Court’s decision that Rwanda was a safe third country was overturned and the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda would be illegal unless flaws in the asylum procedure were corrected,” said Chief Justice Ian Burnett.

[1/5]file photo; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a press conference, giving an update on progress made in the six months since introducing illegal immigration legislation under the plan to “stop the boats” at the Western Jet Foil in Dover, UK. Filming date: Monday, June 5, 2023 Yui… read more

Burnett herself disagreed with two other judges, a fact highlighted by Sunak. But even if the government succeeds in appealing it to Britain’s highest court, it’s unlikely that deportation flights will start this year.

“Today is a bad day for the British people. Today is a good day for smugglers,” Home Secretary Suela Braberman said in response to the parliamentary ruling.

‘Can’t work, unethical’

Political opponents say the government has no plans on how to deal with migration, saying Sunak must now scrap a policy he dismissed as a hoax.

“The Rwanda plan is unfeasible, unethical and extortionist,” said Home Office spokeswoman Yvette Cooper of the main opposition Labor Party.

The average cost of sending an asylum seeker to Rwanda is £169,000 ($213,450), the government said this week.

Opponents also say the government’s policy is to induce political support and will not address the underlying problem.

They claim that as most asylum seekers currently do not have a legal route to apply for refugee status to enter the UK to escape war or persecution, many see the dangerous small boat crossing as their only option.

Last year a record 45,755 people, mostly from France, crossed the Channel to England by small boat. More than 11,000 arrived this year, a similar percentage to the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Rwandan government said the matter was a matter for the British courts, but made an exception to the judges’ conclusion.

“Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world and has been recognized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other international organizations for exemplary treatment of refugees,” said Yolande Makolo, a Rwandan government spokesperson.

($1 = 0.7903 pounds)

Additional reports by Philbert Girinema from Kigali; Edited by Angus MacSwan, Christina Fincher, Clarence Fernandez, Alexandra Hudson

