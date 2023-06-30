Financial sector directs UK regulators to use new post-Brexit remittances





LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) – UK regulators must push for new post-Brexit regulation to keep the UK’s financial sector competitive internationally, industry insiders said Thursday.

After Britain’s exit from the European Union, the government came under pressure to reform the banking rules inherited from the bloc to maintain London’s position as a globally competitive financial

A number of changes are introduced under the new Financial Services and Markets Act, which was given royal sanction on Thursday, giving regulators the power to amend the rules.

UK Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith said at TheCityUK’s annual meeting that the approval heralds the start of a new era in which the UK can properly apply financial services rules.

Specifically, the Act empowers the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England to ensure their rules promote global competitiveness and economic growth.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, Chairman of Lloyd’s of London Insurance Markets, said at the meeting: “Now the regulators’ growth agenda requires an equally ambitious response.”

Carnegie-Brown, who is also chair of TheCityUK’s Leadership Council, said ongoing financial reforms should drive a change in mindset towards a bolder, more confident move.

Carnegie-Brown said regulators need to ensure that their actions are commensurate with the size of the companies being regulated. He cited cash from pension funds that needs to be unlocked to invest in the economy as another example of helping growth.

City of London policy director Chris Hayward said new targets for regulation should lead to changes in culture, education, regulation, oversight, metrics and accountability.

“What gets measured gets done, so it’s important that regulators have clear and appropriate goals and objectives,” Hayward said in a statement.

The Financial Services and Markets Act will introduce a new quarterly scorecard to ensure regulators currently meet competitiveness targets, as well as a stricter focus on the costs and benefits of the rules and a new independent regulatory review commissioner, Griffith said. said.

Critics of the new target warned of deregulation to attract businesses to London, but the government said it would maintain high international standards.

“We will always have high quality regulation.” said Griffith.

FCA’s managing director of competition, Sheldon Mills, said Watch Dogs welcomed the new mandate.

“We’ve been working on it and we’re ready to operate with our regulatory work,” said Mills.

