Key document may be wrong in LGBTQ+ rights case before US Supreme Court | United States Supreme Court





The veracity of a key document in a major LGBTQ+ rights case before the US Supreme Court has been called into question, raising the possibility that important evidence cited therein may be wrong or even falsified.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision Friday in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, which deals with a challenge to a Colorado law prohibiting utility companies from discriminating against gay people as well as any statements announcing such a policy.

The lawsuit centers on Lorie Smith, a web designer who is unwilling to provide her services for same-sex marriages due to her religious objections.

In 2016, she says, a gay man named Stewart asked for her services to help plan his upcoming wedding. We are getting married early next year and would like some design work done for our invitations, place names etc. We could also expand on a website, read a message he apparently sent her through his website.

In court filings, his attorneys produced a copy of the investigation.

But Stewart, who asked that his surname be withheld for privacy reasons, said in an interview with the Guardian that he never sent the message, even though it correctly lists his email address. email and phone number. He has also been married to a woman for the past 15 years, he said. The news was first reported by the New Republic.

In fact, until he got a call this week from a reporter for the magazine, Stewart said he had no idea he was somehow involved in a case. which had been brought before the Supreme Court.

I can confirm that I have not contacted 303 Creative about a website, he said. It’s fraudulent in that someone is impersonating me and trying to marry someone named Mike. It is not me.

What concerns me most is that it’s kind of like the only primary evidence that’s been part of this case for over six years that’s fake, he added. Nobody checked it. Anyone can pick up the phone, write an e-mail, send an SMS, to check if it was correct information.

Stewart said he had no idea how his name ended up in the application. He said he’s a designer with a pretty sizable following online. The survey sent to Smith in 2016 lists his personal website, where he used to post his email address and phone number, so it’s possible a stranger picked them up to pose as him.

The existence of an actual service creation claim is important in the case because it establishes that Smith suffered some kind of injury and has standing to sue. Last year, Colorado attorneys urged judges not to take the case because Smith had not received a request to create a website for a gay couple.

Lawrence Pacheco, spokesman for Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser, declined to comment on whether the petition was tampered with. He pointed out that the attorney general’s office had raised questions about the petition in its brief to the Supreme Court.

The Company did not respond to this online form. The company also did not take steps to verify that a genuine potential customer submitted the form, the lawyers wrote.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, the well-funded conservative group that has targeted LGBTQ+ rights in recent years, said in a statement to the Guardian that Smith had no reason to believe the request to perform a same-sex marriage submitted to his site. Web was not a real request.

And she knew Colorado could punish her even for communicating that message she couldn’t express, so as with all marriage requests, she didn’t respond, the group said.

Revealing a falsified application may not matter much in a strictly legal sense, said Jenny Pizer, legal director of Lambda Legal, a group that protects LGBTQ+ rights. The court recently reported that the potential liability is enough to warrant a legal challenge, she said.

The most significant impact may well be on public opinion from the claims of self-identified Christian business owners who claim to be victims of religious persecution when they are supposed to follow the same non-discrimination laws that apply. the same to all business owners, she said. . This kind of revelation tends to reinforce for many people that the fundamentalist Christian victim narrative is baseless.

Stewart’s investigation appears to have come at a suspicious time in the litigation, the New Republic noted.

The petition was sent on September 21, 2016, a day after the Alliance Defending Freedom filed the suit on Smiths’ behalf. In fall 2016, Smiths’ attorneys initially said she didn’t need an actual request for services to challenge the law. But months later, in February 2017, he referenced the request. Smith signed an affidavit saying she had received the message.

In a statement to the Guardian, the Alliance Defending Freedom called Colorado’s censorship law unconstitutional and said [Smith] sued before law enforcement, a hallmark of civil rights litigation, because no one should have to wait to be punished before challenging an unjust law.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Kreiger dismissed parts of the case in September 2017 and referenced the investigation. Assuming this indicates a market for the Seekers’ services, it is not clear that Stewart and Mike are a same-sex couple (as these names can be used by members of either gender) and he does not explicitly request the website services, without which there can be no refusal by applicants, she writes.

ADF attacked this reasoning by pointing to Stewart and Mike’s request in a press release. The United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit also failed to rule in favor of Smiths before his case came to the Supreme Court.

