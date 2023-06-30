UK court ruling on government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda





A British court ruled on Thursday that the government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda was illegal, dealing a blow to the Conservative administration’s promise to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

In a 2-1 decision, the three appeals court judges said Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country to send migrants to.

But judges said the policy of deporting asylum seekers to other countries was not itself illegal, and the government said it would challenge the UK Supreme Court’s ruling. You have until July 6 to file an appeal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he respected the courts but disagreed fundamentally with their conclusions.

Sunac promised to stop the boats, referring to overcrowded dinghies and other small vessels making the journey from northern France carrying immigrants hoping to live in Britain. trial.

The British and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago to send asylum seekers or some migrants who arrived in Britain on small boats to Rwanda to process their asylum applications. Those granted asylum do not return to the UK and remain in the East African country.

The UK government claims the policy will shatter the business model of criminal gangs taking migrants on dangerous journeys across one of the world’s busiest sea routes.

Human rights groups argue that sending people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) away to a country they don’t want to live in is immoral and inhumane and that most Channel migrants are desperate people with no approved way to get to the UK. It also cites Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including accusations of torture and killing of opponents of the government.

Britain has already paid Rwanda £140 million ($170 million) under the deal, but no one has yet been deported there.

The United Kingdom’s High Court in December dismissed a lawsuit from several asylum seekers, aid organizations and border control associations, ruling that the policy was lawful and did not violate Britain’s obligations under the UN Refugee Convention or other international agreements.

However, the court found that claimants, including asylum seekers from Iraq, Iran and Syria who were at risk of deportation under the government plan, challenged that decision on issues including whether the plans were systemically unfair and whether the asylum seekers were safe in Rwanda. allowed to file.

In a partial victory for the government, an appeals court ruled Thursday that Britain’s international obligations do not preclude the deportation of asylum seekers to safe third countries.

However, two of the three countries that govern Rwanda were not safe because their asylum systems were deeply flawed. They said asylum seekers would face a real risk of being extradited to their countries of origin where they could face abuse.

Chief Justice Ian Burnett, the highest-ranking judge in England and Wales, disagreed with his two colleagues. He said the Rwandan government’s guarantees were sufficient to ensure the safety of the migrants.

The Rwandan government took issue with the ruling, saying Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world.

Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said: “As a society and as a government, we have created a safe, secure and dignified environment in which immigrants and refugees can enjoy the same rights and opportunities as Rwandans.” “Under this partnership, everyone who relocates here will benefit.” this.”

But Rwandan opposition leader Frank Habineza said the UK should not try to blame the refugees.

Unlike impoverished Rwanda, Britain is a bigger country than Rwanda and has enormous resources.” Britain sending migrants to Rwanda would abdicate its responsibility to protect those fleeing to Britain for safety.

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, said the verdict was rare good news in a bleak landscape for human rights in the UK.

She urged Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Minister for Immigration, to abandon this unfeasible and unethical fever dream of policy and focus efforts on fixing a broken and neglected immigration system.

Even if the plan ultimately turns out to be legitimate, it’s unclear how many people can be sent to Rwanda. The government’s own assessment admits that it will be very expensive at around £169,000 ($214,000) per person.

However, the UK is drafting a bill that would prevent anyone arriving in the UK by small boat or other unauthorized means from seeking asylum. If passed, the bill would require the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them either to their home country or to a safe third country.

“It’s this country and your government, not criminal organizations, that decide who comes here,” Sunak said. And I will do whatever it takes to make it happen.

